On Saturday, 4-Star linebacker Anthony Sacca announced his commitment to Notre Dame and its 2025 recruiting class.

The 6’4” 230 pound LB from St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, chose the Irish over an incredibly strong offer list that included the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and many others.

Anthony is the son of former Penn State quarterback Tony Sacca — so I guess the lifetime ban of Sacca on campus was lifted at some point (insert that wink emoji right here).

From 247’s Brian Dohn:

Made the transition from safety to linebacker for his junior season, and is a high-level talent who can play in the box or drop into coverage. Is able to take on a block and locate the ball carrier and line up against the tight end in space and cover. Has verified size and can easily play at 240 pounds. Also plays varsity baseball. During in-person eval during the 2023 season, Sacca used his quickness and understanding of the game to make an impact in a three-point loss to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG. Plays low and understand leverage. Can dip his shoulder and manipulate his torso to get inside and make plays in the backfield against the run. Is a reliable tackler who can sort through traffic and excels in one-on-one situations. Changes direction well. Has the strength and technique to stack and shed and is quick to diagnose the play. Is physical and understands the game well. Can chase a play down on the back side and can run to the sideline to make a play. Shows the ability to drop into coverage and understands proper depths. Has athleticism, size and dexterity to cover the tight end in space and stay with the running back out of the backfield. Possesses good ball skills and understands the nuances of coverage after playing his first two seasons at safety. Drives on the ball well. Has to continue to add strength and mass but not add too much more weight. Can be an early starter at an elite program. Has NFL draft potential.

From ISD’s Jamie Uyeyama:

Sacca’s long term fit is as a Will or a Mike. He has all of the physical traits to develop into a quality starter there for the Irish with plenty of sub-package value. I think he has the potential to be an outstanding coverage linebacker who can match up with tight ends and most running backs. I see him as a very similar athlete to Jack Kiser. I don’t believe Sacca will start out as a Rover, though, and that should ultimately speed up his development compared to Kiser’s.

Sacca is the 19th commitment for the Irish — which is an incredible number before the end of March. The class is currently #1 in the country according to both Rivals and the 247 Team Composite, and now represents 12 different states.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (19) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23 RB Justin Thurman FL 6'0" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/01/23 QB Deuce Knight MS 6'5" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/18/23 RB Daniel Anderson AR 5'11" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/23/23 DL Joseph Reiff IL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/24/23 TE James Flanigan WI 6'5" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/21/23 LB Dominik Hulak IL 6'3" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/10/23 CB Cree Thomas AZ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/21/23 S Ivan Taylor FL 6'0" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/01/23 OL Will Black CT 6'7" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/10/23 EDGE Christopher Burgess IL 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/06/24 S Ethan Long CT 6'2" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/08/24 LB Ko'o Kia HI 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/15/24 OL Owen Strebig WI 6'8" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/08/24 WR Elijah Burress NJ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/10/24 WR Shaun Terry OH 5'10" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/18/2024 OL Matty Augustine CT 6'7" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/20/24 WR Jerome Bettis Jr. GA 6'3" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/17/24 LB Anthony Sacca PA 6'4" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/30/24

There’s likely just one remaining spot open in the 2025 Notre Dame class at linebacker as they will push to fill that upperclassmen void.

2025 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Deuce Knight C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - Running Back Daniel Anderson, Justin Thurman Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne - Tight End James Flanigan Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood Wide Receiver Elijah Burress, Shaun Terry, Jerome Bettis Jr. Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison - Deion Colzie Center - - - Ashton Craig - Guard - - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan Tackle Will Black, Owen Strebig, Matty Augustine Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner - Defensive Tackle Joseph Reiff, Davion Dixon Sean Sevillano Brenan Vernon, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye Defensive End Christopher Burgess Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Boubacar Traore, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Kahanu Kia Linebacker Dominik Hulak, Ko'o Kia, Anthony Sacca Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Jaylen Sneed - Safety Ivan Taylor, Ethan Long Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Luke Talich - - Cornerback Cree Thomas Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Chance Tucker Specialists - - - Bryce McFerson (P) - Totals 19/85 (19) 32/85 (23) 55/85 (23) 72/85 (17) 82/85 (10)

I’ve had my eye on this recruitment for a while as the last name intrigued me from the start, but after following him for a bit, his play speaks for itself. This is an incredibly good addition to the class — which just feels a bit tougher now that Philly is involved.

WELCOME TO ND ANTHONY!