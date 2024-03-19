On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got its first commitment for the 2026 class when wide receiver Dylan Faison gave his verbal pledge. Dylan Faison, the brother of Irish star Jordan Faison, is also one of the nation’s top lacrosse players and is expected to play both while at Notre Dame.

BREAKING: #NotreDame has landed its first class of 2026 commitment.



Reciever Dylan Faison has committed to the Fighting Irish.



Story: https://t.co/sgjdhac6SR@dylan_faison7 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/WRVpNa6Fb5 — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 18, 2024

Notre Dame had just offered Dylan the day before during its “Pot of Gold” campaign, and the 5’11” 170 pound WR from St. Andrews School in Boca Raton, Florida, wasted no time in securing a place at his dream school.

After a great conversation with @Im_MikeB @MikeDenbrock @Marcus_Freeman1 and Chad Bowden I’m honored and blessed to announce that I have received an offer to my dream school, the University of Notre Dame. Thank you coaches, already feels like family!! #GoIrish #PotOfGold pic.twitter.com/tApk3OruJD — Dylan Faison (@dylan_faison7) March 17, 2024

There’s still almost a year and a half until signing day for the 2026 class, but I think it’s fairly safe to say Faison will definitely be a part of this class.

From ISD’s Jamie Uyeyama:

It’s impossible to watch him and not see the exact traits that stood out with his older brother as a freshman. Toughness, lateral agility, and speed can go a long way at receiver and Dylan Faison checks those boxes. He has a longer frame than his brother as well.

Dylan is currently unranked as a recruit, but that’s not all that uncommon given how early in the cycle it is for the 2026 class. When he does get his first ranking, it will likely be as a 3-Star. What happens after that will remain to be seen.

WELCOME TO ND DYLAN!