 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Florida WR Dylan Faison commits to the Irish

You might know the name

By Joshua Vowles
/ new

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got its first commitment for the 2026 class when wide receiver Dylan Faison gave his verbal pledge. Dylan Faison, the brother of Irish star Jordan Faison, is also one of the nation’s top lacrosse players and is expected to play both while at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame had just offered Dylan the day before during its “Pot of Gold” campaign, and the 5’11” 170 pound WR from St. Andrews School in Boca Raton, Florida, wasted no time in securing a place at his dream school.

There’s still almost a year and a half until signing day for the 2026 class, but I think it’s fairly safe to say Faison will definitely be a part of this class.

From ISD’s Jamie Uyeyama:

It’s impossible to watch him and not see the exact traits that stood out with his older brother as a freshman. Toughness, lateral agility, and speed can go a long way at receiver and Dylan Faison checks those boxes. He has a longer frame than his brother as well.

Dylan is currently unranked as a recruit, but that’s not all that uncommon given how early in the cycle it is for the 2026 class. When he does get his first ranking, it will likely be as a 3-Star. What happens after that will remain to be seen.

WELCOME TO ND DYLAN!

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Loading comments...