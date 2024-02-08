On Thursday, the incredible start to Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class just got even better. Wisconsin 4-Star offensive lineman Owen Strebig gave his public commitment to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Committed to the University of Notre Dame. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sMV43KEcx1 — Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) February 8, 2024

The 6’8” 295 pounder from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, chose the Irish over a list of finalists, including the Wisconsin Badgers, USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, and Miami Hurricanes.

247 evaluation:

Classic big-framed tackle prospect with unverified size but enormous on the hoof. Tall and wears mass well. Frequently overwhelms smaller defenders. Shows block-finishing conviction and will take targets to the ground when opportunity arises. Creates a large orbit around the arc for edge rushers. Work in progress regarding lateral foot quickness and functional athleticism to live outside vs. high-level rushers. Naturally higher center of gravity because of height, compromising balance/body control at times. Could provide valuable roster flexibility as a tackle or jumbo guard. Also boasts deep snapping experience in the past. Owns a youth baseball background. Projects as a high-major offensive tackle prospect who looks like a right-side book-end protector, but possesses tools to develop into a left-side stalwart with continued athletic enhancement. Could become a multi-year starter with an upside beyond college.

Owen is the 14th commitment for Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class — which is currently ranked #1 by the 247 Team Composite Rankings. He’s also the 2nd player in this class to commit to Notre Dame from the state of Wisconsin which isn’t a very normal thing.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (14) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23 RB Justin Thurman FL 6'0" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/01/23 QB Deuce Knight MS 6'5" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/18/23 RB Daniel Anderson AR 5'11" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/23/23 DL Joseph Reiff IL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/24/23 TE James Flanigan WI 6'5" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/21/23 LB Dominik Hulak IL 6'3" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/10/23 CB Cree Thomas AZ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/21/23 S Ivan Taylor FL 6'0" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/01/23 OL Will Black CT 6'7" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/10/23 EDGE Christopher Burgess IL 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/06/24 S Ethan Long CT 6'2" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/08/24 LB Ko'o Kia HI 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/15/24 OL Owen Strebig WI 6'8" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/08/24

The Irish have big plans for recruiting the trenches this cycle, and with Will Black and Owen Strebig both in the fold, those plans are getting closer and closer to being complete.

2025 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Deuce Knight C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - Running Back Daniel Anderson, Justin Thurman Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne - Tight End James Flanigan Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood Wide Receiver - Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison - Deion Colzie Center - - - Ashton Craig - Guard - - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan Tackle Will Black, Owen Strebig Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner - Defensive Tackle Joseph Reiff, Davion Dixon Sean Sevillano Brenan Vernon, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye Defensive End Christopher Burgess Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Boubacar Traore, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Kahanu Kia Linebacker Dominik Hulak, Ko'o Kia Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Jaylen Sneed - Safety Ivan Taylor, Ethan Long Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Cornerback Cree Thomas Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Chance Tucker Specialists - - - Bryce McFerson (P) - Totals 14/85 (14) 27/85 (23) 49/85 (22) 66/85 (17) 76/85 (10)

Good Wisconsin linemen are a national treasure, so for the Irish to swoop in and grab the best overall player from Wisconsin (regardless of position) that’s a huge deal.

WELCOME TO ND OWEN!