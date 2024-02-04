The Notre Dame 2024 football recruiting effort took a bit of a hit on Sunday as 4-Star defensive end CJ May announced his decommitment from the Irish.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE CJ May tells me he has Decommitted from Notre Dame



The 6’4 230 EDGE from Highland Home, AL had been Committed to the Fighting Irish since September



Holds a total of 23 Offers https://t.co/zMXZBRTQqt pic.twitter.com/wQ4vlo8PFn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 5, 2024

May committed to the Irish back in September and it was a big get for Notre Dame. The Irish were definitely showing big moves made in states that they normally don’t do too well in such as Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Just a few weeks ago, however, news and rumors of May visiting programs like the Auburn Tigers started to surface, and you had to figure this was going to be a tough one to keep for another 11 months. There are also some rumors floating that this was also a “mutual parting of ways,” but as far as to why is a little less clear. At any rate — May isn’t a part of this class now, and won’t be come signing day.

The Irish still have the best class in the country at the moment with 13 commitments. Losing a 4-Star EDGE is never a good thing, but Notre Dame is very much in the mix for a number of 4-Star EDGE players in the 2025 class, so this may not sting at all in just a few months.