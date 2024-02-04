 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star EDGE CJ May decommits from the Irish

Okay

By Joshua Vowles
/ new

The Notre Dame 2024 football recruiting effort took a bit of a hit on Sunday as 4-Star defensive end CJ May announced his decommitment from the Irish.

May committed to the Irish back in September and it was a big get for Notre Dame. The Irish were definitely showing big moves made in states that they normally don’t do too well in such as Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Just a few weeks ago, however, news and rumors of May visiting programs like the Auburn Tigers started to surface, and you had to figure this was going to be a tough one to keep for another 11 months. There are also some rumors floating that this was also a “mutual parting of ways,” but as far as to why is a little less clear. At any rate — May isn’t a part of this class now, and won’t be come signing day.

The Irish still have the best class in the country at the moment with 13 commitments. Losing a 4-Star EDGE is never a good thing, but Notre Dame is very much in the mix for a number of 4-Star EDGE players in the 2025 class, so this may not sting at all in just a few months.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (13)

POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE
POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE
DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23
RB Justin Thurman FL 6'0" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/01/23
QB Deuce Knight MS 6'5" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/18/23
RB Daniel Anderson AR 5'11" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/23/23
DL Joseph Reiff IL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/24/23
TE James Flanigan WI 6'5" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/21/23
LB Dominik Hulak IL 6'3" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/10/23
CB Cree Thomas AZ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/21/23
S Ivan Taylor FL 6'0" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/01/23
OL Will Black CT 6'7" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/10/23
EDGE Christopher Burgess IL 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/06/24
S Ethan Long CT 6'2" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/08/24
LB Ko'o Kia HI 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/15/24

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Loading comments...