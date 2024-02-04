The Notre Dame 2024 football recruiting effort took a bit of a hit on Sunday as 4-Star defensive end CJ May announced his decommitment from the Irish.
BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE CJ May tells me he has Decommitted from Notre Dame— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 5, 2024
The 6’4 230 EDGE from Highland Home, AL had been Committed to the Fighting Irish since September
Holds a total of 23 Offers https://t.co/zMXZBRTQqt pic.twitter.com/wQ4vlo8PFn
May committed to the Irish back in September and it was a big get for Notre Dame. The Irish were definitely showing big moves made in states that they normally don’t do too well in such as Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
BREAKING: As we hinted at @irishillustratd yesterday, four-star edge rusher CJ May and #NotreDame have parted ways.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 5, 2024
Story: https://t.co/NLCas8Fm9H@247Sports pic.twitter.com/vYKgtJQgNr
Just a few weeks ago, however, news and rumors of May visiting programs like the Auburn Tigers started to surface, and you had to figure this was going to be a tough one to keep for another 11 months. There are also some rumors floating that this was also a “mutual parting of ways,” but as far as to why is a little less clear. At any rate — May isn’t a part of this class now, and won’t be come signing day.
The Irish still have the best class in the country at the moment with 13 commitments. Losing a 4-Star EDGE is never a good thing, but Notre Dame is very much in the mix for a number of 4-Star EDGE players in the 2025 class, so this may not sting at all in just a few months.
2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (13)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Davion Dixon
|FL
|6'2"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/21/23
|RB
|Justin Thurman
|FL
|6'0"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/01/23
|QB
|Deuce Knight
|MS
|6'5"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/18/23
|RB
|Daniel Anderson
|AR
|5'11"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/23/23
|DL
|Joseph Reiff
|IL
|6'5"
|230
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/24/23
|TE
|James Flanigan
|WI
|6'5"
|220
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|10/21/23
|LB
|Dominik Hulak
|IL
|6'3"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/10/23
|CB
|Cree Thomas
|AZ
|6'1"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/21/23
|S
|Ivan Taylor
|FL
|6'0"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/01/23
|OL
|Will Black
|CT
|6'7"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/10/23
|EDGE
|Christopher Burgess
|IL
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/06/24
|S
|Ethan Long
|CT
|6'2"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/08/24
|LB
|Ko'o Kia
|HI
|6'2"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/15/24
