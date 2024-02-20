On Tuesday, 3-Star offensive lineman Matty Augustine gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2025 recruiting class.

The 6’7” 290 pounder from Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut, held an incredibly good offer list from all over the country. In the end, Augustine chose the Irish over the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, Wisconsin Badgers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and many others.

From ISD’s Jaime Uyeyama:

He’s been able to add a lot of weight recently, which isn’t at all surprising when looking at his frame. It certainly hasn’t hurt how he is able to move and how he has looked on the basketball court is evidence of that. Augustine has an extremely high ceiling with all of the traits to develop into a multi-year starter as a left tackle. I love his potential and the overall potential of the three they have committed so far in this class.

Augustine is the 17th commitment of Notre Dame’s 2025 football recruiting class. Astoundingly, he’s the 3rd commitment in this class from Connecticut — which isn’t to say that the Constitution State doesn’t produce a handful of good players each year, but locking in 3 of the top 5 is an odd thing for Notre Dame. Currently, the class is ranked #1 by the 247 Team Composite rankings.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (17) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23 RB Justin Thurman FL 6'0" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/01/23 QB Deuce Knight MS 6'5" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/18/23 RB Daniel Anderson AR 5'11" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/23/23 DL Joseph Reiff IL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/24/23 TE James Flanigan WI 6'5" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/21/23 LB Dominik Hulak IL 6'3" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/10/23 CB Cree Thomas AZ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/21/23 S Ivan Taylor FL 6'0" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/01/23 OL Will Black CT 6'7" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/10/23 EDGE Christopher Burgess IL 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/06/24 S Ethan Long CT 6'2" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/08/24 LB Ko'o Kia HI 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/15/24 OL Owen Strebig WI 6'8" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/08/24 WR Elijah Burress NJ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/10/24 WR Shaun Terry OH 5'10" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/18/2024 OL Matty Augustine CT 6'7" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/20/24

Notre Dame is reloading along the offensive line and we should see the Irish with five total commitments along the OL in this 2025 class (I think).

2025 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Deuce Knight C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - Running Back Daniel Anderson, Justin Thurman Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne - Tight End James Flanigan Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood Wide Receiver Elijah Burress, Shaun Terry Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison - Deion Colzie Center - - - Ashton Craig - Guard - - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan Tackle Will Black, Owen Strebig, Matty Augustine Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner - Defensive Tackle Joseph Reiff, Davion Dixon Sean Sevillano Brenan Vernon, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye Defensive End Christopher Burgess Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Boubacar Traore, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Kahanu Kia Linebacker Dominik Hulak, Ko'o Kia Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Jaylen Sneed - Safety Ivan Taylor, Ethan Long Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Cornerback Cree Thomas Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Chance Tucker Specialists - - - Bryce McFerson (P) - Totals 17/85 (17) 30/85 (23) 52/85 (22) 69/85 (17) 79/85 (10)

Forget the star ranking for a moment. I’m going to quote my good friend, Greg Flammang, here with this:

“I’m saying the services do a poor job of evaluating OL and these are very good prospects.”

I agree wholeheartedly and am very excited about this particular pickup.

WELCOME TO ND MATTY!