It’s still fairly quiet in the Notre Dame Football world, but there’s enough here to send in the call for a triple option. Happy Friday y’all!

THE BISHOP OF ROME MEETS THE GOLDEN DOME

Pope Francis was just chilling at his palace in the Vatican City and Notre Dame’s leadership came calling in search of wisdom.

Today, @Pontifex reflected on what he calls the "the three languages of education: the head, the heart, and the hands" during a visit with the Notre Dame Board of Trustees.



Part of His Holiness’s message was this:

“Finally, the hands. Head, heart and hands. Catholic education commits us, among other things, to the building of a better world by teaching mutual coexistence, fraternal solidarity and peace. We cannot stay within the walls or boundaries of our institutions, but must strive to go out to the peripheries and meet and serve Christ in our neighbor. In this regard, I encourage the University’s continuing efforts to foster in its students zeal for meeting the needs of underprivileged communities.”

At first, you may be tempted to believe that this is a simple pastoral message to help those in need... but what if it isn’t? What if this holds a hidden message that Notre Dame’s wide receivers (the hands) need to step up their game? DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

RECRUITING SINS

The 2024 recruiting cycle was kind of a wild one for Notre Dame. They got commitments from three different players that were ranked as 5-Stars on one of the recruiting sites — but none of them were ranked that way together. And oh yeah... On3 just kept dumping trash on C.J. Carr’s ranking as the cycle continued. Trash does what trash does.

Recruiting rankings are a sham and our old pal Greg Flammang throws it down.

WAR OF WORDS AND PICS

There was some internet scuttlebutt the other day involving Notre Dame trainer Rob Hunt and the news media that he hates. It involved what was or was not accurate about Riley Leonard’s health condition.

And then Notre Dame tweets this out, and all I can do is sit back and laugh. It’s all so unnecessary.

SENIOR SHINE

Notre Dame has five players down at the Senior Bowl for this weekend’s game on the NFL Network. Sam Hartman, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau, and Cam Hart are all doing their best to impress the NFL scouts that have been watching all week.

