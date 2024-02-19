On Sunday, Notre Dame finally added a player from the Buckeye State to the 2025 recruiting class when 3-Star WR Shaun Terry gave his public commitment to the Fighting Irish.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Shaun Terry tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame!



The 5’10 175 WR from Ironton, OH chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, USC, & Missouri



The 5’10” 170 pound wide receiver from Ironton, Ohio, chose the Irish over an impressive offer list that included the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, West Virginia Mountaineers, and many others.

There aren’t many recruits who are more fun to watch after the catch than Terry. He averaged 19.4 per reception and 14.0 yards per carry last season. He has the combination of vision, toughness, and elite ability to change direction that makes him dangerous any time he touches the football.

Terry is Notre Dame’s 16th commitment of the 2025 class — which is just an incredibly high number for the middle of February. The Irish now have 10 different states represented in this class as they continue to go all over to bring home the talent.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (16) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23 RB Justin Thurman FL 6'0" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/01/23 QB Deuce Knight MS 6'5" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/18/23 RB Daniel Anderson AR 5'11" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/23/23 DL Joseph Reiff IL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/24/23 TE James Flanigan WI 6'5" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/21/23 LB Dominik Hulak IL 6'3" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/10/23 CB Cree Thomas AZ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/21/23 S Ivan Taylor FL 6'0" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/01/23 OL Will Black CT 6'7" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/10/23 EDGE Christopher Burgess IL 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/06/24 S Ethan Long CT 6'2" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/08/24 LB Ko'o Kia HI 6'2" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/15/24 OL Owen Strebig WI 6'8" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/08/24 WR Elijah Burress NJ 6'1" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/10/24 WR Shaun Terry OH 5'10" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/18/2024

Terry’s commitment comes as a little bit of a surprise given the type of prospect that he is, and what Notre Dame has left on the board. I’m fairly certain there will be four receivers in this class — but will there be five when it’s all said and done? I’m really not sure.

2025 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Deuce Knight C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - Running Back Daniel Anderson, Justin Thurman Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne - Tight End James Flanigan Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood Wide Receiver Elijah Burress, Shaun Terry Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison - Deion Colzie Center - - - Ashton Craig - Guard - - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan Tackle Will Black, Owen Strebig Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner - Defensive Tackle Joseph Reiff, Davion Dixon Sean Sevillano Brenan Vernon, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye Defensive End Christopher Burgess Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Boubacar Traore, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Kahanu Kia Linebacker Dominik Hulak, Ko'o Kia Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Jaylen Sneed - Safety Ivan Taylor, Ethan Long Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Cornerback Cree Thomas Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Chance Tucker Specialists - - - Bryce McFerson (P) - Totals 16/85 (16) 29/85 (23) 51/85 (22) 68/85 (17) 78/85 (10)

While the number of stars attached to his name will undoubtedly keep some from being excited about this pick up — I’m not one of those people. Michael Brown had success with this type of player at Wisconsin and at Cincinnati — and Terry is certainly a recruit that has a lot of options from a lot of good programs across the country.

WELCOME TO ND SHAUN!