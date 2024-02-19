On Sunday, Notre Dame finally added a player from the Buckeye State to the 2025 recruiting class when 3-Star WR Shaun Terry gave his public commitment to the Fighting Irish.
The 5’10” 170 pound wide receiver from Ironton, Ohio, chose the Irish over an impressive offer list that included the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, West Virginia Mountaineers, and many others.
There aren’t many recruits who are more fun to watch after the catch than Terry. He averaged 19.4 per reception and 14.0 yards per carry last season. He has the combination of vision, toughness, and elite ability to change direction that makes him dangerous any time he touches the football.
Terry is Notre Dame’s 16th commitment of the 2025 class — which is just an incredibly high number for the middle of February. The Irish now have 10 different states represented in this class as they continue to go all over to bring home the talent.
2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (16)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Davion Dixon
|FL
|6'2"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/21/23
|RB
|Justin Thurman
|FL
|6'0"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/01/23
|QB
|Deuce Knight
|MS
|6'5"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/18/23
|RB
|Daniel Anderson
|AR
|5'11"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/23/23
|DL
|Joseph Reiff
|IL
|6'5"
|230
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/24/23
|TE
|James Flanigan
|WI
|6'5"
|220
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|10/21/23
|LB
|Dominik Hulak
|IL
|6'3"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/10/23
|CB
|Cree Thomas
|AZ
|6'1"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/21/23
|S
|Ivan Taylor
|FL
|6'0"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/01/23
|OL
|Will Black
|CT
|6'7"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/10/23
|EDGE
|Christopher Burgess
|IL
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/06/24
|S
|Ethan Long
|CT
|6'2"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/08/24
|LB
|Ko'o Kia
|HI
|6'2"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/15/24
|OL
|Owen Strebig
|WI
|6'8"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/08/24
|WR
|Elijah Burress
|NJ
|6'1"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/10/24
|WR
|Shaun Terry
|OH
|5'10"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/18/2024
Terry’s commitment comes as a little bit of a surprise given the type of prospect that he is, and what Notre Dame has left on the board. I’m fairly certain there will be four receivers in this class — but will there be five when it’s all said and done? I’m really not sure.
2025 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Deuce Knight
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|-
|Running Back
|Daniel Anderson, Justin Thurman
|Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|-
|Tight End
|James Flanigan
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood
|Wide Receiver
|Elijah Burress, Shaun Terry
|Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate
|Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison
|-
|Deion Colzie
|Center
|-
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|-
|Guard
|-
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan
|Tackle
|Will Black, Owen Strebig
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Joseph Reiff, Davion Dixon
|Sean Sevillano
|Brenan Vernon, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye
|Defensive End
|Christopher Burgess
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas
|Boubacar Traore, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Kahanu Kia
|Linebacker
|Dominik Hulak, Ko'o Kia
|Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Jaylen Sneed
|-
|Safety
|Ivan Taylor, Ethan Long
|Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Cornerback
|Cree Thomas
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Chance Tucker
|Specialists
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|Totals
|16/85 (16)
|29/85 (23)
|51/85 (22)
|68/85 (17)
|78/85 (10)
While the number of stars attached to his name will undoubtedly keep some from being excited about this pick up — I’m not one of those people. Michael Brown had success with this type of player at Wisconsin and at Cincinnati — and Terry is certainly a recruit that has a lot of options from a lot of good programs across the country.
WELCOME TO ND SHAUN!
