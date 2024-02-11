On the Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday, 3-Star WR Elijah Burress gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Three-star receiver Elijah Burress, the son of Super Bowl Champion Plaxico Burress, has committed to #NotreDame.
The Fighting Irish add to their loaded 2025 recruiting class.
The 6’1” 170 pounder from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, chose the Irish over a handful of early offers that included the Duke Blue Devils, Cincinnati Bearcats, Marshall Thundering Herd, and James Madison Dukes.
Elijah is the son of Plaxico Burress who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in the 2008-2009 season. Plaxico also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets during his time in the NFL. Plaxico played his college ball for the Michigan State Spartans where he was undefeated in games against Notre Dame.
Elijah is not the same type of player as his father — but there is a lot of upside potential here.
“I know Burress doesn’t have a big time offer list at the moment, but the reason why I like him as a prospect is that he has elite traits that can help him win in man coverage.”
“He’s a much different player than his father was, but he clearly has a good understanding of the position. Burress’ game projects a lot closer to former Notre Dame receiver TJ Jones as someone with make-you-miss ability after the catch who can play outside or in the slot in college.”
Burress is now the 15th commitment for Notre dame’s 2025 recruiting class which is currently ranked #1 by the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
2025 Notre Dame Football Commits (15)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Davion Dixon
|FL
|6'2"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/21/23
|RB
|Justin Thurman
|FL
|6'0"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/01/23
|QB
|Deuce Knight
|MS
|6'5"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/18/23
|RB
|Daniel Anderson
|AR
|5'11"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/23/23
|DL
|Joseph Reiff
|IL
|6'5"
|230
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/24/23
|TE
|James Flanigan
|WI
|6'5"
|220
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|10/21/23
|LB
|Dominik Hulak
|IL
|6'3"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/10/23
|CB
|Cree Thomas
|AZ
|6'1"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/21/23
|S
|Ivan Taylor
|FL
|6'0"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/01/23
|OL
|Will Black
|CT
|6'7"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/10/23
|EDGE
|Christopher Burgess
|IL
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/06/24
|S
|Ethan Long
|CT
|6'2"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/08/24
|LB
|Ko'o Kia
|HI
|6'2"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/15/24
|OL
|Owen Strebig
|WI
|6'8"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/08/24
|WR
|Elijah Burress
|NJ
|6'1"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/10/24
This is the first WR commitment of the 2025 class for the Irish. After several very strong WR classes, there could be some kind of belief that this class may only take three wide receivers, but given the nature of the transfer portal, Notre Dame will likely take at least four in this class when it’s all said and done.
2025 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Deuce Knight
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|-
|Running Back
|Daniel Anderson, Justin Thurman
|Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|-
|Tight End
|James Flanigan
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood
|Wide Receiver
|Elijah Burress
|Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate
|Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison
|-
|Deion Colzie
|Center
|-
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|-
|Guard
|-
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan
|Tackle
|Will Black, Owen Strebig
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Joseph Reiff, Davion Dixon
|Sean Sevillano
|Brenan Vernon, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye
|Defensive End
|Christopher Burgess
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas
|Boubacar Traore, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Kahanu Kia
|Linebacker
|Dominik Hulak, Ko'o Kia
|Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Jaylen Sneed
|-
|Safety
|Ivan Taylor, Ethan Long
|Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Cornerback
|Cree Thomas
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Chance Tucker
|Specialists
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|Totals
|15/85 (15)
|28/85 (23)
|50/85 (22)
|67/85 (17)
|77/85 (10)
The stars don’t pack the punch with the name — but neither did Bryce Young’s in the last cycle and he ended up as a 5-Star recruit. While that is more of the exception than the norm, It’s hard to bet against players of this kind of pedigree.
