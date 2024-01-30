 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TRIPLE OPTION: Notre Dame Football has another 5-Star in its 2024 recruiting class

One plus one plus one...

By Joshua Vowles
2019 University of Notre Dame Spring Football

News concerning the Notre Dame Football team has been light over the past week, but there are still enough juicy tidbits to run the triple option.

ANOTHER 5-STAR

When On3 released its final player rankings for the 2024 recruiting class, the Irish found out there is another 5-Star in the class... offensive tackle Guerby Lambert from Massachusetts.

This is now the third 5-Star in Notre Dame’s class — but it’s spread out across the recruiting services. Rivals has linebacker Kygnstonn Viliamu-Asa as a 5-Star and 247 has edge Bryce Young as a 5-Star. Wide receiver Cam Williams has been back and forth as a 5-Star on several occasions but now sits firmly as a 4-Star across the board.

ANALYZE THIS

Notre Dame has hired away Casey McHugh from the Oklahoma State Cowboys to be a defensive analyst for the Irish.

DID YOU KNOW?

Notre Dame is just a little over 2 weeks away from the start of baseball season and the Rice Owls. This is fantastic news.

