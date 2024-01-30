News concerning the Notre Dame Football team has been light over the past week, but there are still enough juicy tidbits to run the triple option.

ANOTHER 5-STAR

When On3 released its final player rankings for the 2024 recruiting class, the Irish found out there is another 5-Star in the class... offensive tackle Guerby Lambert from Massachusetts.

NEW Notre Dame OT signee Guerby Lambert ranks No. 18 and five-stars in the final 2024 On300☘️https://t.co/sLg0w651qi pic.twitter.com/HUzCiLL0qm — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 29, 2024

This is now the third 5-Star in Notre Dame’s class — but it’s spread out across the recruiting services. Rivals has linebacker Kygnstonn Viliamu-Asa as a 5-Star and 247 has edge Bryce Young as a 5-Star. Wide receiver Cam Williams has been back and forth as a 5-Star on several occasions but now sits firmly as a 4-Star across the board.

ANALYZE THIS

Notre Dame has hired away Casey McHugh from the Oklahoma State Cowboys to be a defensive analyst for the Irish.

Excited for my next opportunity as a Defensive Analyst at the University of Notre Dame. Incredibly thankful for my time at Oklahoma State.



Excited to get to work!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mOSZMkznYx — Casey McHugh (@CoachMcHugh_) January 29, 2024

DID YOU KNOW?

Notre Dame is just a little over 2 weeks away from the start of baseball season and the Rice Owls. This is fantastic news.

Back to practice. 18 days until we open the season. ☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/6t0BEHXgII — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) January 29, 2024

