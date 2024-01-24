There’s Notre Dame football news out there, and here’s the triple option to make it real.

5-STAR UPGRADE

Defensive End Bryce Young was recently given his 5th star by 247 — so all of a sudden Notre Dame has two 5-Star defensive players in the 2024 class (Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is a 5-Star on Rivals as the #19 player overall).





From raw to elite in a 2-year span. What a rise.#NotreDame defensive line signee Bryce Young is a #247Sports Five-Star prospect and an absolute monster.



What does it mean? He discusses the honor.



Story https://t.co/y6EDVhSDTX @Bgr8t @BryceYoung_22@247Sports pic.twitter.com/d0gnoeTo3M — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 22, 2024

ALL-AMERICAN

JD Bertrand was named an Academic All-American — the 37th Fighting Irish player to receive such an honor.

Elite in the classroom and on the gridiron.



Congratulations to JD Bertrand on being named a First-Team CSC Academic All-American.



JD is the 37th Notre Dame player to earn Academic All-American honors, and the first one since Drue Tranquill in 2017.



https://t.co/pAfSmn2Loo pic.twitter.com/D7rV33qw9a — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 23, 2024

NO JUSTICE — NO PEACE

Ryan Nanni of the Shutdown Fullcast recently published a list of the worst head coaching hires in college football since 2000. Spoiler... there’s a Notre Dame name on this list.

Having seen @GoodmanHoops throw down the gauntlet I figured sure, it'll be easy to do the 20 worst CFB hires since 2000.



There are so many names I had to cut from this.



https://t.co/kuUL6hXTz5 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) January 22, 2024

HEAD OF THE CLASS

At this time last year, Notre Dame fans were tripping over themselves (us included) because of the addition of quarterback Sam Hartman from the transfer portal. The Irish made another huge splash in the portal this year with the addition of Duke Blue Devils QB Riley Leonard. And yet... the excitement is far less than what we saw last season. According to this CBS Article — maybe Irish fans should be a little more giddy. That’s what we do — right? We get excited about A’s?