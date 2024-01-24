 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TRIPLE-OPTION: Notre Dame Football’s 2024 recruiting class gets another 5-Star

And other things you need to know

By Joshua Vowles
There’s Notre Dame football news out there, and here’s the triple option to make it real.

5-STAR UPGRADE

Defensive End Bryce Young was recently given his 5th star by 247 — so all of a sudden Notre Dame has two 5-Star defensive players in the 2024 class (Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is a 5-Star on Rivals as the #19 player overall).

ALL-AMERICAN

JD Bertrand was named an Academic All-American — the 37th Fighting Irish player to receive such an honor.

NO JUSTICE — NO PEACE

Ryan Nanni of the Shutdown Fullcast recently published a list of the worst head coaching hires in college football since 2000. Spoiler... there’s a Notre Dame name on this list.

HEAD OF THE CLASS

At this time last year, Notre Dame fans were tripping over themselves (us included) because of the addition of quarterback Sam Hartman from the transfer portal. The Irish made another huge splash in the portal this year with the addition of Duke Blue Devils QB Riley Leonard. And yet... the excitement is far less than what we saw last season. According to this CBS Article — maybe Irish fans should be a little more giddy. That’s what we do — right? We get excited about A’s?

A

Anytime you can get a quarterback via the transfer portal that was once thought of as a first-round pick, it’s a huge win. Pairing Leonard with new OC Mike Denbrock is another win. Denbrock just mentored Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at LSU, and though Leonard and Daniels aren’t a one-to-one comparison, there are some similarities. Daniels had more than 1,000 yards rushing in 2023, a lot of which was designed, while Leonard had 352 yards in seven games while dealing with an ankle injury. They both also have accurate arms with the ability to deliver precise throws at every level. This could be college football’s premier coach-QB pairing entering the 2024 season.

