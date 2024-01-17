Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class is all but finalized. The final National Signing Day is next month, but the 23 commitments that the Irish have put together will likely be the final number.

Fifteen of those commitments have enrolled early at Notre Dame and will be available for winter conditioning and spring football. Quarterback CJ Carr showed up in December and practiced with the team as they prepped for the Sun Bowl matchup against the Oregon State Beavers. The rest of the fifteen arrived at Notre Dame over the weekend, and were welcomed with ridiculously cold temperatures and snow as a winter storm swept through the country.

2024 EARLY ENROLLEES

QB CJ Carr

WR Cam Williams

WR Micah Gilbert

RB Aneyas Williams

RB Kedren Young

TE Jack Larsen

OL Peter Jones

OL Styles Prescod

OL Anthonie Knapp

DE Loghan Thomas

DE Bryce Young

DE Cole Mullins

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

DT Sean Sevillano Jr.

S Kennedy Urlacher

I’ve always found it kind of funny (and odd) that so much attention has been given to the weather at Notre Dame when it comes to recruiting. It would seem easy enough to remind future recruits with dreams of the NFL (which they all have) that the path to winning a world championship in the Super Bowl is often through some very cold weather in places like Buffalo, Green Bay, New York, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and — oh yeah — Kansas City. Perhaps NOW would be a good time to begin to learn how to handle playing high level football in unfavorable conditions.

Which brings me to my favorite 2024 recruit by a wide margin — linebacker, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. The Californian has been reborn as a Midwesterner with his insistence of wearing shorts in negative degree weather.

The rest of the 2024 recruiting class will join the team in June.