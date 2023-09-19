On Tuesday evening, 4-Star offensive lineman Guerby Lambert gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 6’6” 285 pounder from West Roxbury, Massachusetts, chose the Irish over an interesting offer list that included the Boston College Eagles, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes — and Harvard (yes, that Harvard).

247 Evaluation:

Has verified size with wing span of plus six inches. Carries 300 pounds like it is 270. Preferred multi-sport profile fulfilled throwing shot put. Athletic build is matched by athleticism on field. Ability to bend and move in space was impressive during in-person eval during 2022 season. Is physical and man-handles overmatched competition in New England. Fires off well at snap and sinks hips well to consistently win leverage battles despite size difference against high school players. Often blocks up and into defensive player. Impressive foot speed allows him to keep balanced. Hand placement is consistently inside. Excellent drive blocker when engaged. Has footwork and aptitude to pull. Excellent body control shows when blocking in space. Extremely difficult for defenders to disengage. Excellent down blocker who showcases lower body strength with way he drives after contact. Common to see him finishing blocks 20 yards down field. Heavy-handed and quick with initial punch. Can scrape and get to second level. Shows ability to slide feet and use length to cover edge against speed. Has to work on being able to mirror defender more consistently and not rely so heavily on athleticism and length. Has to continue to develop upper body strength. Sometimes tips off play by leaning back pre-snap. Continued kick step development and remaining patient in base in pass pro is important. Overall technique needs developing in pass pro. Can be elite level offensive tackle in college. Has early round NFL draft pick talent and potential.

Lambert is the 23rd commitment for Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class — a class that is now ranked #7 by the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (23) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6'2" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/04/23 OL Anthonie Knapp GA 6'4" 265 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/29/23 EDGE Cole Mullins GA 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/22/23 EDGE Bryce Young NC 6'6" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/29/23 S Kennedy Urlacher AZ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/01/23 WR Micah Gilbert NC 6'3" 205 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/02/23 LB Teddy Rezac NE 6'4" 200 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/12/23 LB Bodie Kahoun VA 6'3" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/15/23 EDGE Loghan Thomas TX 6'3" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/24/23 DT Sean Sevillano FL 6'2" 315 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/02/23 RB Kedren Young TX 5'11" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/05/23 OL Styles Prescod IN 6'5" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/06/23 S Taebron Bennie-Powell OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/21/23 S Brauntae Johnson IN 6'3" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/23 WR Logan Saldate CA 5'11" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/21/23 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa CA 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/23/23 OL Guerby Lambert MA 6'6" 285 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/19/23

As we are witnessing in real time this season, Marcus Freeman has done a remarkable job in building up quality depth on this Notre Dame football team. As of this moment, the scholarship count is about 11 over the limit. Obviously that number isn’t very accurate as we expect a number of players to leave Notre Dame after this year for either the NFL or the transfer portal — but trimming always leaves a meatier portion (if you know what I mean).

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Running Back Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime Devyn Ford Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Sean Sevillano Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross Defensive End Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka - Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed - Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Totals 23/85 (23) 46/85 (23) 66/85 (20) 79/85 (13) 96/85 (17)

While some may think the commitment was a slam dunk for quite some time, the truth is that Notre Dame recruited Lambert extremely hard and extremely well over the course of a year. There were a number of really different obstacles to overcome, and now the Irish have a commitment, and Guerby Lambert will be wearing blue and gold. Fantastic.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR GUERBY!