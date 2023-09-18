On Monday, 2025 4-Star quarterback Deuce Knight announced his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after months of being heavily recruited by Marcus Freeman, Gerad Parker, and the rest of the coaching staff.

Knight chose the Irish over an extremely impressive offer list that included some of the best schools in the SEC in the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and many more.

The 6’5” 195 pounder from Lucedale, Mississippi, has said in the past that Notre Dame is his favorite school, and according to 247’s Tom Loy, Knight’s parents are fully on board with this commitment to play football in South Bend for the Irish.

Notre Dame almost never goes down to Mississippi to pull a football recruit. The Irish grabbed Caleb Offord a few years ago before he transferred to Buffalo, but you have to really go back to another quarterback from the Magnolia state to come up with another example — and that was Jarious Jackson from Tupelo.

An evaluation from On3:

Knight has all the physical and athletic traits to develop into a top-tier quarterback prospect in the 2025 cycle and he flaunted them at today’s camp. He stands in at nearly 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and still has plenty of room to fill out. The football jumps out of his hand and he was the most comfortable deep ball thrower at the camp. His motion is a little elongated but the upside is through the roof and he proved that today.

Knight is now the 3rd commitment for Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class — a class that should start to pick up a lot of steam over the next few months.