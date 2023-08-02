 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star Florida running back Justin Thurman commits to the Irish

Reloading the backfield

By Joshua Vowles
justin thurman notre dame football
Justin Thurman
On Monday Florida 4-Star running back Justin Thurman gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2025 recruiting class.

Thurman chose the Irish over a respectable early offer list that includes the Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators.

Thurman is the third commitment for Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class, and is already the second from the state of Florida.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits

POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE
DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23
TE Nate Roberts OK 6'4" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/17/23
RB Justin Thurman FL 6'0" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/01/23

This is the 2024 scholarship chart (I’ll put 2025’s together sometime this month) but it will still serve well as a guide for 25. You can be 99.9% sure that Estime will jump to the NFL after this season, and Devyn Ford will be out of eligibility — but that still leaves a large handful of running backs for 2025. It’s a long time until then, and more attrition could happen, but the Irish should be signing two running backs a year anyways.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - -
Running Back Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime Devyn Ford
Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman -
Wide Receiver Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas -
Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll
Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
Defensive Tackle Sean Sevillano Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
Defensive End Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka - Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
Linebacker Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed - Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
Safety Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter
Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis
Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) - -
Totals 22/85 (22) 45/85 (23) 65/85 (20) 78/85 (13) 95/85 (17)

FIST PUMPS UP FOR JUSTIN!

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

