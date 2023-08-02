On Monday Florida 4-Star running back Justin Thurman gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2025 recruiting class.

Thurman chose the Irish over a respectable early offer list that includes the Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators.

BREAKING: #NotreDame has secured a commitment from Justin Thurman, a top running back in the class of 2025.



Running backs coach Deland McCullough gets it done yet again.



☘️



Story: https://t.co/X3luI6QvSh@JAT_2025@247Sports pic.twitter.com/DTLOnBOzFG — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) August 1, 2023

Thurman is the third commitment for Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class, and is already the second from the state of Florida.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23 TE Nate Roberts OK 6'4" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/17/23 RB Justin Thurman FL 6'0" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/01/23

This is the 2024 scholarship chart (I’ll put 2025’s together sometime this month) but it will still serve well as a guide for 25. You can be 99.9% sure that Estime will jump to the NFL after this season, and Devyn Ford will be out of eligibility — but that still leaves a large handful of running backs for 2025. It’s a long time until then, and more attrition could happen, but the Irish should be signing two running backs a year anyways.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Running Back Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime Devyn Ford Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Sean Sevillano Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason Onye Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross Defensive End Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka - Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed - Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Totals 22/85 (22) 45/85 (23) 65/85 (20) 78/85 (13) 95/85 (17)

FIST PUMPS UP FOR JUSTIN!