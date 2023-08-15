On Tuesday, 2025 4-Star tight end Nate Roberts announced his decision to decommit from Notre Dame.

I have made the decision to decommit from the University of Notre Dame. I want to thank Coach Freeman, Coach Parker, and Chad Bowden for the opportunity, and wish them and the Fighting Irish the best going forward. https://t.co/trrcVYYU7j — Nate Roberts (@nateroberts2025) August 15, 2023

This turned out to be quite the odd recruitment. Roberts, the #2 ranked TE in the country, was clearly Notre Dame’s top target at tight end, and the full-court press by the Irish helped secure his commitment just two months ago.

Depending on which internet rumor you subscribe to, the fault can be placed at the feet of either party. At any rate, the Irish are in a fantastic position to gain the commitment from the #4 ranked TE in the country, James Flanigan.

The common thinking out there is that Roberts will likely end up with the Oklahoma Sooners, and Flanigan will end up at Notre Dame. When you think about it... a Roberts at OU and a Flanigan at ND is just the Matrix running properly. It’s fine — and that signing day is almost a year and a half away.