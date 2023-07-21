On Friday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish flipped the commitment of 3-Star wide receiver Logan Saldate from the Oregon State Beavers. The 5’11 185 pounder from Salinas, California, held offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Washington Huskies, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and others before committing to the Beavers at the end of May.
The Irish have been searching for another commitment at WR since the decommitment of Isiah Cannion, and only started to turn the heat up on Saldate very recently.
Saldate is now the 21st commitment of Notre Dame’s 2024 football recruiting class. The Irish currently have the #8 class in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
What feels strange, is that with all of the offers, time, and money spent on recruiting the state of California... Saldate is the lone representative of that state in this class.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (21)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
|CB
|Leonard Moore
|TX
|6'2"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/04/23
|OL
|Anthonie Knapp
|GA
|6'4"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/29/23
|EDGE
|Cole Mullins
|GA
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/22/23
|EDGE
|Bryce Young
|NC
|6'6"
|245
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/29/23
|S
|Kennedy Urlacher
|AZ
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/01/23
|WR
|Micah Gilbert
|NC
|6'3"
|205
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/02/23
|LB
|Teddy Rezac
|NE
|6'4"
|200
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/12/23
|LB
|Bodie Kahoun
|VA
|6'3"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/15/23
|EDGE
|Loghan Thomas
|TX
|6'3"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/24/23
|DT
|Sean Sevillano
|FL
|6'2"
|315
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/02/23
|RB
|Kedren Young
|TX
|5'11"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/05/23
|OL
|Styles Prescod
|IN
|6'5"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/06/23
|S
|Taebron Bennie-Powell
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/21/23
|S
|Brauntae Johnson
|IN
|6'3"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/23
|WR
|Logan Saldate
|CA
|5'11"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/21/23
From a numbers perspective at wide receiver, the Irish are back to sitting in a fantastic position moving forward.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime
|Devyn Ford
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Sean Sevillano
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye
|Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|44/85 (23)
|64/85 (20)
|77/85 (13)
|94/85 (17)
If you’re just unimpressed because of the number of stars attached to his name, I understand how you feel. My advice is to watch his film and think about the slot position at Notre Dame. His quickness and athleticism (pretty good 100-meter times and long jump measurements in track and field) are definitely traits needed at the position.
