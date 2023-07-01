On Saturday, 4-Star Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion announced his decision o decommit from the 2024 Notre Dame Football recruiting class.
Respect my decision ♂️ pic.twitter.com/Lsa2PVIaFL— Isiah Canion (@CanionIsiah) July 1, 2023
Let’s just cut to the chase... this decommitment has to do with the state of Georgia — Canion’s home state. The loud word is that Canion and his family would like him to go to college closer to home due to the traveling distance of South Bend. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets certainly fit the bill, but the Georgia Bulldogs may soon become a giant factor as their interest in gaining Canion’s services increases. I also wouldn’t count out the Auburn Tigers either.
Also cutting to the chase... this does suck for Notre Dame. The trio of Canion, Micah Gilbert, and Cam Williams was lining up to be one of the best WR hauls in recent memory, and right after the fantastic 2023 haul of Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, and Kaleb Smith. It sucks because MORE talent is a big win, but this is a blow that Notre Dame can absorb — and even overcome.
Despite the decommitment, Notre Dame’s 2024 class is still ranked #5 according to the 247 Team Composite.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (20)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
|CB
|Leonard Moore
|TX
|6'2"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/04/23
|OL
|Anthonie Knapp
|GA
|6'4"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/29/23
|EDGE
|Cole Mullins
|GA
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/22/23
|EDGE
|Bryce Young
|NC
|6'6"
|245
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/29/23
|S
|Kennedy Urlacher
|AZ
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/01/23
|WR
|Micah Gilbert
|NC
|6'3"
|205
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/02/23
|LB
|Teddy Rezac
|NE
|6'4"
|200
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/12/23
|LB
|Bodie Kahoun
|VA
|6'3"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/15/23
|EDGE
|Loghan Thomas
|TX
|6'3"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/24/23
|DT
|Sean Sevillano
|FL
|6'2"
|315
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/02/23
|RB
|Kedren Young
|TX
|5'11"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/05/23
|OL
|Styles Prescod
|IN
|6'5"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/06/23
|S
|Taebron Bennie-Powell
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/21/23
|S
|Brauntae Johnson
|IN
|6'3"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/23
Like I said, the Irish are still sitting fairly good with the WR numbers, but MORE talent is always better. Obviously they would like at least three wide receivers in this class, and will turn up the heat on their target board.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime
|Devyn Ford
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Sean Sevillano
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye
|Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Totals
|21/85 (21)
|44/85 (23)
|64/85 (20)
|77/85 (13)
|94/85 (17)
