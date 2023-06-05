Fresh off an official visit over the weekend, 4-Star Texas running back Kedren Young gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2024 Football Recruiting class.

I am blessed to be in this position after a tough ride. I want to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me. I truly appreciate the love y’all have shown me and my family. After an great visit, I am extremely blessed to say I have committed to the University of Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/XAlvMxP8tu — Kedren Young (@KedrenY) June 6, 2023

The 5’11” 225 pounder from Lufkin, Texas, chose the Irish over a strong offer list that included the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, TCU Horned Frogs, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and more.

On3 Evaluation:

Big, explosive back with a violent run style. Has readymade size with a thick build. Measured at 5-foot-11 and north of 225 pounds in the offseason prior to his senior year. Posted an 11.18 second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore, showing good speed for a prospect of his size. A bully as a between-the-tackles runner. Drags defenders on contact. Bounces off of tackle attempts. Fights to gain yards. Shows very good contact balance and some hip fluidity in making lateral movements at the second level. Pairs that physicality with the long speed to pull away in the open field. Also physical in pass protection. Rushed for 1,666 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. Will need to increase his per carry efficiency (7 yards per carry as a junior) to be in line with most top running backs.

Young is the 18th commitment for Notre Dame’s 2024 class. He is also the third player from the state of Texas in this Irish class — which is now tied for the most with the state of Georgia. His commitment solidifies Notre Dame’s #3 ranking according to the 247 Team Composite.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (18) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6'2" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/04/23 OL Anthonie Knapp GA 6'4" 265 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/29/23 EDGE Cole Mullins GA 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/22/23 WR Isiah Canion GA 6'3" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/27/23 EDGE Bryce Young NC 6'6" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/29/23 S Kennedy Urlacher AZ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/01/23 WR Micah Gilbert NC 6'3" 205 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/02/23 LB Teddy Rezac NE 6'4" 200 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/12/23 LB Bodie Kahoun VA 6'3" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/15/23 EDGE Loghan Thomas TX 6'3" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/24/23 DT Sean Sevillano FL 6'2" 315 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/02/23 RB Kedren Young TX 5'11" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/05/23

Young is the second running back to commit to this 2024 class. The 2024 scholarship chart now shows seven RB’s that will have eligibility to play in South Bend next year. Seven is a large number for a running back room and mostly suggests that at least two running backs will leave after the 2023 season in one way or another.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Running Back Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime Devyn Ford Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Cam Williams, Isiah Canion. Micah Gilbert Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Sean Sevillano Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross Defensive End Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka - Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety Kennedy Urlacher Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Totals 18/85 (18) 41/85 (23) 61/85 (20) 74/85 (13) 91/85 (17)

It’s pretty noisy. The Irish are making noise in Texas, they’re making noise in the national rankings, and they’re making some noise this month on the recruiting trail. Kedren Young, at least on the surface, looks like a very viable option to replace Audric Estime as the physical presence on the ground for the Irish. I love it.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR KEDREN!