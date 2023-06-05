It’s recruiting season for Notre Dame Football and the rest of the country. Official visits are underway, and the Irish are looking to add more numbers and more talent to its #3 ranked (currently) recruiting class.

PREDICTIONS ARE COMING IN

247’s Tom Loy threw in a couple of Crystal Ball picks for Irish targets after the weekend.

The two predictions are for 4-Star Safety Paul Mencke (Cibolo,Texas) and 4-Star RB Kedren Young (Lufkin, Texas).

BIG BOYS SMILING

Two other 2024 prospects on their official visits to Notre Dame were 4-Star OL Guerby Lambert (West Roxbury, Massachusetts) and 3-Star OL Styles Prescod (Fishers, Indiana).

All indications are that both players had fantastic visits. Lambert is a former teammate of incoming freshman Boubacar Traore, and Prescod is a priority in-state talent. While any type of commitment timeline isn’t clear just yet, The Irish are in great position to land both.

CHICAGO MAN IN GEORGIA

There’s a 5-Star defensive tackle in Chicago that has decided to not use an official visit to Notre Dame (yet) because he lives so close to South Bend... which is already a legendary recruiting story. Justin Scott made his way down to Athens, Georgia, for an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs and now it’s a tie between the Dawgs, Notre Dame, and the Miami Hurricanes.