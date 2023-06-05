 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Official visits over the weekend are looking fruitful for the Irish

A few notes from a big recruiting weekend in South Bend

By Joshua Vowles
It’s recruiting season for Notre Dame Football and the rest of the country. Official visits are underway, and the Irish are looking to add more numbers and more talent to its #3 ranked (currently) recruiting class.

PREDICTIONS ARE COMING IN

247’s Tom Loy threw in a couple of Crystal Ball picks for Irish targets after the weekend.

The two predictions are for 4-Star Safety Paul Mencke (Cibolo,Texas) and 4-Star RB Kedren Young (Lufkin, Texas).

BIG BOYS SMILING

Two other 2024 prospects on their official visits to Notre Dame were 4-Star OL Guerby Lambert (West Roxbury, Massachusetts) and 3-Star OL Styles Prescod (Fishers, Indiana).

All indications are that both players had fantastic visits. Lambert is a former teammate of incoming freshman Boubacar Traore, and Prescod is a priority in-state talent. While any type of commitment timeline isn’t clear just yet, The Irish are in great position to land both.

CHICAGO MAN IN GEORGIA

There’s a 5-Star defensive tackle in Chicago that has decided to not use an official visit to Notre Dame (yet) because he lives so close to South Bend... which is already a legendary recruiting story. Justin Scott made his way down to Athens, Georgia, for an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs and now it’s a tie between the Dawgs, Notre Dame, and the Miami Hurricanes.

