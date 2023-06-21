On Wednesday, 3-Star Ohio safety Taebron Bennie-Powell gave his public commitment to Marcus Freeman, Chris O’Leary, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
#AGTG I am EXTREMELY BLESSED and HUMBLED to announce my commitment to the UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME ☘️☘️!!! #GoIrish @NDFootball @Marcus_Freeman1 @Coach_OLeary @CoachMickens @CoachAlGolden pic.twitter.com/r19hh7yjYI— Taebron Bennie-Powell (@TaebronBennie) June 21, 2023
Bennie-Powell chose the Irish over a handful of other Power Five offers, including the Kentucky Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, Duke Blue Devils, and Pittsburgh Panthers.
The West Chester, Ohio, native comes from the Lakota West HS football program, which is one of the better talent-producing schools in the state.
Bennie-Powell is the 20th commitment in Notre Dame’s 2024 football recruiting class. Currently, the class is ranked #5 in the country by the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (20)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
|CB
|Leonard Moore
|TX
|6'2"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/04/23
|OL
|Anthonie Knapp
|GA
|6'4"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/29/23
|EDGE
|Cole Mullins
|GA
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/22/23
|WR
|Isiah Canion
|GA
|6'3"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/27/23
|EDGE
|Bryce Young
|NC
|6'6"
|245
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/29/23
|S
|Kennedy Urlacher
|AZ
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/01/23
|WR
|Micah Gilbert
|NC
|6'3"
|205
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/02/23
|LB
|Teddy Rezac
|NE
|6'4"
|200
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/12/23
|LB
|Bodie Kahoun
|VA
|6'3"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/15/23
|EDGE
|Loghan Thomas
|TX
|6'3"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/24/23
|DT
|Sean Sevillano
|FL
|6'2"
|315
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/02/23
|RB
|Kedren Young
|TX
|5'11"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/05/23
|OL
|Styles Prescod
|IN
|6'5"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/06/23
|S
|Taebron Bennie-Powell
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/21/23
This is the second safety commitment for this class, but likely not the last one. I believe the Irish would like to sign four safeties for 2024 and Taebron is in the mix along with Kennedy Urlacher.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime
|Devyn Ford
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams, Isiah Canion. Micah Gilbert
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Sean Sevillano
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye
|Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Totals
|20/85 (20)
|43/85 (23)
|63/85 (20)
|76/85 (13)
|93/85 (17)
To be perfectly fair, I’m not sure what to make of this commitment. I understand that the Irish coaches were very impressed by Bennie-Powell at camp, and he received the offer just a week ago. This isn’t a knock on Marcus Freeman, but this does certainly feel like a Jim Tressell type of recruit — which means there could be a lot of upside here considering his current overall ranking of 1079.
Loading comments...