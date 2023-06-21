 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: 4-Star Tight End Nate Roberts commits to the Irish

It was a few days ago... but LFG!

By Joshua Vowles
Nate Roberts
A few days ago, 4-Star Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2025 football recruiting class.

The 6’4” 240 pounder from Washington, Oklahoma, chose the Irish over a huge number of finalists that included the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Baylor Bears, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Roberts is the second commitment for Notre Dame’s 2025 football recruiting class. It’s far too early to get any type of picture of how 2025 will shake out, and some of that will certainly be affected by how the 2024 cycle finishes. Still... we’re hearing good things and good things have happened in the form of a couple of commitments.

2025 Notre Dame Football Commits

POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE
DL Davion Dixon FL 6'2" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/21/23
TE Nate Roberts OK 6'4" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/17/23

Notre Dame continues to recruit the tight end position at a high level — and they do it quickly. The Irish gain early commitments from the TE position on a yearly basis, and seems to be working out for them.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR NATE!

