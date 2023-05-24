Earler today, 4-Star defensive lineman Owen Wafle announced on social media that he has decommitted from Notre Dame and the 2024 football recruiting class.

Wafle, a 6’3” 290 pounder from The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, had been committed to the Fighting Irish for over a year — but decided that he needed to explore other options at his disposal. Wafle currently holds offers from schools like the Michigan Wolverines, Boston College Eagles, Duke Blue Devils, and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The story title, “Notre Dame, Four-star DL Owen Wafle Part Ways,” from Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy suggests that this may be a mutual decision between the two parties. Some of things I’ve heard today certainly supports that thought, but I’m not sure if that really matters much at this point.

Notre Dame is still expecting a commitment from 4-Star EDGE Loghan Thomas later today, and there is a new Crystal Ball in for another DL to commit to Notre Dame.

Good Luck Owen.