On Friday, 3-Star linebacker Teddy Rezac went public with his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2024 football recruiting class. The 6’4” 200 pounder from Omaha, Nebraska, chose the Irish over a handful of offers that included the Navy Midshipmen, Air Force Falcons, and Army Black Knights.
And oh yeah... the Nebraska Cornhuskers
The three-star athlete from Omaha (Neb.) Westside grew up going to Nebraska games with his family’s season tickets. But when the Cornhuskers extended an offer to the junior safety/outside linebacker/wide receiver on Thursday, it was too late.
BREAKING: Three-star linebacker Teddy Rezac has committed to #NotreDame.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 12, 2023
The Irish moved quickly and got it done over in-state Nebraska.
According to Tom Loy, Rezac was officially offered on May 6th and within 24 hours was on a visit to Notre Dame where he gave Marcus Freeman his commitment.
Rezac is now the 15th commitment in the 2024 class — a class that is currently ranked #3 in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (15)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Owen Wafle
|NJ
|6'3"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/16/22
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
|CB
|Leonard Moore
|TX
|6'2"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/04/23
|OL
|Anthonie Knapp
|GA
|6'4"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/29/23
|EDGE
|Cole Mullins
|GA
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/22/23
|WR
|Isiah Canion
|GA
|6'3"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/27/23
|EDGE
|Bryce Young
|NC
|6'6"
|245
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/29/23
|S
|Kennedy Urlacher
|AZ
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/01/23
|WR
|Micah Gilbert
|NC
|6'3"
|205
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/02/23
|LB
|Teddy Rezac
|NE
|6'4"
|200
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/12/23
Notre Dame will likely only take one more linebacker in this class, but that’s not set in stone. Be that as it may, the Irish are looking to develop Rezac into a ROVER type linebacker. With his size and athleticism, the possibility on the field is pretty intriguing (but several years down the road).
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime
|-
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams, Isiah Canion. Micah Gilbert
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Owen Wafle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye
|Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|Teddy Rezac
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Kennedy Urlacher
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Totals
|15/85 (15)
|38/85 (23)
|58/85 (20)
|71/85 (13)
|86/85 (15)
