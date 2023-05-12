On Friday, 3-Star linebacker Teddy Rezac went public with his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2024 football recruiting class. The 6’4” 200 pounder from Omaha, Nebraska, chose the Irish over a handful of offers that included the Navy Midshipmen, Air Force Falcons, and Army Black Knights.

And oh yeah... the Nebraska Cornhuskers

From Tyler James:

The three-star athlete from Omaha (Neb.) Westside grew up going to Nebraska games with his family’s season tickets. But when the Cornhuskers extended an offer to the junior safety/outside linebacker/wide receiver on Thursday, it was too late.

According to Tom Loy, Rezac was officially offered on May 6th and within 24 hours was on a visit to Notre Dame where he gave Marcus Freeman his commitment.

Rezac is now the 15th commitment in the 2024 class — a class that is currently ranked #3 in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (15) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6'2" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/04/23 OL Anthonie Knapp GA 6'4" 265 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/29/23 EDGE Cole Mullins GA 6'4" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/22/23 WR Isiah Canion GA 6'3" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/27/23 EDGE Bryce Young NC 6'6" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/29/23 S Kennedy Urlacher AZ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/01/23 WR Micah Gilbert NC 6'3" 205 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/02/23 LB Teddy Rezac NE 6'4" 200 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/12/23

Notre Dame will likely only take one more linebacker in this class, but that’s not set in stone. Be that as it may, the Irish are looking to develop Rezac into a ROVER type linebacker. With his size and athleticism, the possibility on the field is pretty intriguing (but several years down the road).

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Running Back Aneyas Williams Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime - Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Cam Williams, Isiah Canion. Micah Gilbert Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross Defensive End Cole Mullins, Bryce Young Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker Teddy Rezac Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka - Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety Kennedy Urlacher Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Totals 15/85 (15) 38/85 (23) 58/85 (20) 71/85 (13) 86/85 (15)

FIST PUMPS UP FOR TEDDY!