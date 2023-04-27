On Thursday, 4-Star wide receiver Isiah Canion gave his public commitment to the 2024 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football recruiting class via social media.

The 6’3” 190 pounder from Warner Robins, Georgia, chose the Irish over an early offer list that includes the Florida State Seminoles, NC State Wolfpack, Stanford Cardinal, Indiana Hoosiers, and others.

Canion is a multi-talented athlete. During the 2022 season, he played quarterback and wide receiver:

2022: Played QB and receiver as a junior. Threw for 584 yards, five TDs, and one INT on 42-for-61 passing (68.9 percent). Added 15-32-1 rushing and 26-395-6 receiving. Produced six tackles and two INTs in limited defensive snaps. Helped Warner Robins to a 10-5 record and a Georgia 5A state runner-up finish.

Canion is the 11th commitment for the Irish in the 2024 class — a class that is currently ranked #6 according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings. This is the second straight commitment for Notre Dame from the Peach State.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (11) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6'2" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/04/23 OL Anthonie Knapp GA 6'4" 265 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 03/29/23 EDGE Cole Mullins GA 6'4" 240 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 04/22/23 WR Isiah Canion GA 6'3" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/27/23

Notre Dame has definitely moved way past the days of Del Alexander’s WR recruiting and the “3 in a class” limit rule. Chansi Stucky has been aggressive on the trail and the Irish will look to add at least two more wide receivers in this cycle to go along with Canion and 5-Star Cam Williams.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli - - Running Back Aneyas Williams Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs - Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Cam Williams, Isiah Canion Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross Defensive End Cole Mullins Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety - Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Totals 11/85 (11) 34/85 (23) 54/85 (20) 69/85 (15) 85/85 (16)

While a few services still have Canion rated as a 3-Star, that could mostly be attributed to his split time on the field between QB and WR. I expect a rating bump over the next few months and make a happy fanbase as happy as Marcus Freeman, Gerad Parker, and Chansi Stucky are right now.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR ISIAH!