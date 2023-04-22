Shortly before the start of Notre Dame Football’s annual Blue-Gold spring game, Georgia 3-Star EDGE Cole Mullins gave his public commitment to the 2024 Fighting Irish class.
BREAKING: #NotreDame has landed a big commitment from class of 2024 edge-rusher Cole Mullins.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) April 22, 2023
The Irish beat USC, Duke, Stanford and others for him.
Mullins held a number of big offers, and chose the Irish over such programs as the USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels, Pittsburgh Panthers, Miami Hurricanes, and more.
Mullins barely has a recruiting ranking across the industry, and while that may frustrate many fans and recruiting buffs — it also doesn’t matter much in April of the kid’s junior year. There are a number of players we can point to as an example of this — Kyle Hamilton being ranked like 800 and something at the same point in his recruitment is a good one though.
Notre Dame has a large number of offers out along the defensive line, and they absolutely love Mullins — more so than a handful of other players ranked much higher than him.
Cole is the 10th commitment of this 2024 class, which is currently ranked #7 according to the 247 Team Composite Ranking.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (10)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Owen Wafle
|NJ
|6'3"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/16/22
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
|CB
|Leonard Moore
|TX
|6'2"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/04/23
|OL
|Anthonie Knapp
|GA
|6'4"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/29/23
|EDGE
|Cole Mullins
|GA
|6'4"
|240
|⭐️
|⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️
|⭐️
|04/22/23
Notre Dame will try to load up with perhaps a half a dozen players along the defensive line in this cycle (both inside and outside).
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|-
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Owen Wafle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Cole Mullins
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|-
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Prince Kollie
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|-
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Totals
|10/85 (10)
|33/85 (23)
|53/85 (20)
|69/85 (16)
|85/85 (16)
