On Friday, 2025 4-Star defensive lineman Davion Dixon announced his commitment to Notre Dame via social media. Dixon was thankful to Marcus freeman, Al Golden, and Al Washington for the time they spent with him and his mother.

The 6’3” 290 pounder from Miami, Florida, chose the irish over an impressive offer list that included the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Penn State Nittany Lions, and others. Considering that he is still a high school sophomore right now — the early recruitment by big-time power five programs says a lot about how Dixon may develop over the next two seasons of high school football.

Dixon is the first commitment for Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class. The Irish are in definite need of defensive linemen over the next two cycles and will be trying to gain a bucket of commitments for ‘24 and ‘25 for the trench defenders.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR DAVION!