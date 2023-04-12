 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Triple Option: 2024 football recruiting heats back up for Notre Dame

Well hello there old friend

By Joshua Vowles
Cam Williams and CJ Carr notre dame football recruiting
Cam Williams and CJ Carr
It’s hump day and there is real Notre Dame football recruiting news we can discuss. Let’s pull out the triple-option...

DYNAMIC DUO

When Notre Dame was fumbling around its offensive coordinator coaching search, there was some angst among fans that the situation could negatively impact the 2024 recruiting cycle. The major point of discontent revolved around blue-chip quarterback commit, CJ Carr. Carr’s relationship with Tommy Rees was fantastic, and although there was no word from Carr or his camp about any issues with Gerad Parker — there was also nothing in the positive as well.

Carr recently visited Notre Dame along with blue-chip WR commit, Cam Williams. The word is... we good. Carr and Williams are all in, and this should make us very very happy.

DOUBLE P ALLITERATION

As excited as we were about the double “p” alliteration in the latest Earned 5-Star Podcast, we also learned that 4-Star LB Payton Pierce is now committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After Pierce visited the Irish this winter, Notre Dame surged to the top of the pecking order for the Texas star, but the departure of graduate assistant James Laurinaitis seemed to be the deciding factor.

Cool.

PORTAL PACKING

The transfer portal re-opens this month (a couple of weeks early) and the Irish could still be in the market for a safety, defensive lineman, and offensive guard. We could see the impact of this with departures BEFORE the spring game (maybe).

MORE STUFF TO KNOW

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

