It’s hump day and there is real Notre Dame football recruiting news we can discuss. Let’s pull out the triple-option...

DYNAMIC DUO

When Notre Dame was fumbling around its offensive coordinator coaching search, there was some angst among fans that the situation could negatively impact the 2024 recruiting cycle. The major point of discontent revolved around blue-chip quarterback commit, CJ Carr. Carr’s relationship with Tommy Rees was fantastic, and although there was no word from Carr or his camp about any issues with Gerad Parker — there was also nothing in the positive as well.

Carr recently visited Notre Dame along with blue-chip WR commit, Cam Williams. The word is... we good. Carr and Williams are all in, and this should make us very very happy.

DOUBLE P ALLITERATION

As excited as we were about the double “p” alliteration in the latest Earned 5-Star Podcast, we also learned that 4-Star LB Payton Pierce is now committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Committed to The Ohio State University. — Payton Pierce (@payton_pierce26) April 11, 2023

After Pierce visited the Irish this winter, Notre Dame surged to the top of the pecking order for the Texas star, but the departure of graduate assistant James Laurinaitis seemed to be the deciding factor.

PORTAL PACKING

The transfer portal re-opens this month (a couple of weeks early) and the Irish could still be in the market for a safety, defensive lineman, and offensive guard. We could see the impact of this with departures BEFORE the spring game (maybe).

An already full finish to spring practice for the #NotreDame head coach takes on some added dimensions this weekend, including the reopening of the transfer portal, originally slated for May 1. — Eric Hansen (@EHansenND) April 11, 2023

MORE STUFF TO KNOW

“When one of us is not needed, we both understand that. It’s not personal. It’s going to be a long season. It’s going to be a real long season, so we love having each other, pushing each other to compete to be better.”



— Logan Diggs@AndrewMentockhttps://t.co/J8fYEWpNvp — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) April 11, 2023

The most wins in the history of Notre Dame Athletics.



The most wins in the history of Notre Dame Athletics. Congratulations, @NDcoachGumpf #GoIrish☘️ — Notre Dame Softball (@NDsoftball) April 11, 2023