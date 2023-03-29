Notre Dame Football added another recruit to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday when 3-Star offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp gave his verbal commitment during a live show on the 247 Sports YouTube channel.
Extremely excited to announce I have Committed to Notre Dame!!! @caprewett @VinceVance6 @RonnieJankovich @CoachJoeRudolph @Marcus_Freeman1 @roswellrecruits @RecruitGeorgia @planet_irish @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/8lbT7yDeT8— Anthonie Knapp (@AnthonieKnapp55) March 29, 2023
The 6’4” 270 pounder from Roswell, Georgia, chose the Irish over a finalist list of; the Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, North Carolina Tar Heels, and the NC State Wolfpack. Knapp developed a great relationship with Joe Rudolph while Rudolph was the offensive line coach for the Virginia Tech Hokies. It was Rudolph that got an offer out to Knapp shortly after he [Rudolph] took over as Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator.
With its 9 commitments, Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked #3 in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (9)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Owen Wafle
|NJ
|6'3"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/16/22
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
|CB
|Leonard Moore
|TX
|6'2"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|02/04/23
|OL
|Anthonie Knapp
|GA
|6'4"
|265
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|03/29/23
Notre Dame still has plenty of work to do with the 2023 roster, but we can still see how 2024 is starting to develop.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|-
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Owen Wafle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|-
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|-
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Prince Kollie
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|-
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|-
|Totals
|9/85 (9)
|32/85 (23)
|52/85 (20)
|69/85 (17)
|85/85 (16)
You can roll your eyes and blow this off as “just a 3-Star” if you want — but it’s still fairly early, and the evaluation process could see a nice big bump for Knapp in the future. What we know, is that Rudolph wants him, so this is a big win in that regard.
