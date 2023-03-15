According to 247’s Tom Loy, 5-Star defensive end Elijah Rushing has locked in his official visit this summer with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Five-star edge-rusher Elijah Rushing tells me he has locked in his Official Visit to #NotreDame.



The date is set and it's huge news for the Fighting Irish.



Detials: https://t.co/BYlRnsbkvn@elijah_rushing @247Sports pic.twitter.com/xMWPv2o1Ez — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 16, 2023

The 6’6” 235 pounder from Tucson, Arizona, is ranked as best edge player in the country and the #10 overall player according to 247 Sports. The offer list is long and mighty for Rushing, and from all over the country. The Georgia Bulldogs, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and many more.

Notre Dame is definitely in the thick of this race by getting one of Rushing’s five official visits. A recruitment like this has even more importance beyond the elite skills. The loss of Keon Keeley last cycle to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the lack of elite level commits at the position over the years shines a brighter light on all of this.

Rushing feels like an obtainable win for Notre Dame. He and Justin Scott are the two 5-Star defensive linemen that are in that category — but we all know both are going to be massive fights to signing day.