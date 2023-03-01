It’s been mostly quiet on the recruiting front for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as the coaching vacancies have seemingly took precedent. Landyn Rosow with Rivals, is looking to make a little bit of noise. Rosow is reporting that Notre Dame 2024 quarterback commit, C.J. Carr, is visiting the Texas A&M Aggies this weekend.

Top 20 Recruit in 2024 CJ Carr (ND commit) will be visiting Texas A&M this weekend. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/W5LJ2FXrcz — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) March 2, 2023

The thing is, however, that’s not exactly the whole story. Carr is down there with his 7 on 7 team — just like when he was “visiting” the Washington Huskies while his 7 on 7 team was playing out west.

While I don’t believe there is much to be concerned about here with Carr, I will say that I would caution anyone to think his recruitment is anywhere near an end. Coaching changes can make recruiting waves that ultimately tip the boat. Gerad Parker and Gino Guidugli have their work cut out for them to keep Carr in this class, but Carr and his family aren’t in the same class as a Dante Moore, for example.

Keep an eye on things, but I wouldn’t sweat it out.