The Triple-Option: Notre Dame Football’s recruiting big board takes shape

By Joshua Vowles
Josiah Brown
The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend, but for fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, there is plenty of “other” news floating around. Run the triple-option...

BIG BOY RECRUITING

247’s Tom Loy has started his Big Board series for Notre Dame’s 2024 class, and his first two installments concern pass-catchers. Josiah Brown from Hicksville, New York, is one that sticks out to me for the Hickiest of reasons.

UNCERTAINREES

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide aren’t exactly throwing a party about the hiring of Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator, but they are digging in to find out what to expect. I think this piece is interesting because it’s not often that we see this type of review from an opposing fanbase that lacks the normal anti-ND vibe.

ITALIAN JOE

ESPN’s Wright Thompson wrote a really fantastic story about former Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Joe Montana (with some Kansas City Chiefs stuff in there for Super Bowl tie-in — as if Montana alone isn’t enough). Thompson’s work here is wonderful and adds several dimensions to Montana the person. Take the time to read it through.

MORE STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW

