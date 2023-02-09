The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend, but for fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, there is plenty of “other” news floating around. Run the triple-option...
BIG BOY RECRUITING
247’s Tom Loy has started his Big Board series for Notre Dame’s 2024 class, and his first two installments concern pass-catchers. Josiah Brown from Hicksville, New York, is one that sticks out to me for the Hickiest of reasons.
My “Breaking Down the Board” feature continues for #NotreDame and the class of 2024.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 8, 2023
The Irish landed an elite talent in receiver Cam Williams, but there is a room for a few others to join him.
The names to know.
Story: https://t.co/g9G0AGHHZo#IrishIllustrated @247Sports pic.twitter.com/30vyRmNjgJ
We’re continuing our “Breaking Down the Board” feature at #IrishIllustrated.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 9, 2023
Today is focused on #NotreDame Tight End recruiting, which is off to a great start in 2024 with Jack Larsen.
Look for two in the class.
Here are the names.
Story: https://t.co/l8dHi9RV3d@247Sports pic.twitter.com/YsUQGmctQN
UNCERTAINREES
Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide aren’t exactly throwing a party about the hiring of Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator, but they are digging in to find out what to expect. I think this piece is interesting because it’s not often that we see this type of review from an opposing fanbase that lacks the normal anti-ND vibe.
Analytics Matter: Annotating Notre Dame’s 2020-2021 drives shows what went wrong with the offense https://t.co/IAvDjQKvyx pic.twitter.com/e0xMbwUnLr— Roll ‘Bama Roll (@rollbamaroll) February 8, 2023
ITALIAN JOE
ESPN’s Wright Thompson wrote a really fantastic story about former Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Joe Montana (with some Kansas City Chiefs stuff in there for Super Bowl tie-in — as if Montana alone isn’t enough). Thompson’s work here is wonderful and adds several dimensions to Montana the person. Take the time to read it through.
Going to start a go fund me to make sure Wright Thompson takes care of my eulogy for me.— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) February 9, 2023
Take the time to read this incredible story if you haven't already done so.
Joe Montana Was Here https://t.co/rdSVrcuUFL
MORE STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW
don't ask why but I just discovered the story of Pat O'Dea, an Australian guy who became a punting superhero in the 1890s, became head coach at Notre Dame, then faked his own death to escape his punting fame and got married to a woman who had no idea pic.twitter.com/8cRnkXZgUw— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 2, 2023
Are you busy studying but still want to grab lunch?@NDCampusDining launched on-demand robots delivering from six campus eateries today. Students, faculty and staff can order now using the Grubhub app— University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) February 8, 2023
Details: https://t.co/jYGi21WEdw pic.twitter.com/QQPL0TcE09
Everything matters ☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/y8OikJn7CN— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 9, 2023
Hahahaahhahah. Man there’s nothing like working with my guys…even when I have no business doing this!!!! Competitive Spirit only took me so far, but Logan picking me up at the end is Unit Strength helping me finish. RB Pride!!! TGS✊ ☘️ pic.twitter.com/KSpGR4mTkL— Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) February 8, 2023
