The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend, but for fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, there is plenty of “other” news floating around. Run the triple-option...

BIG BOY RECRUITING

247’s Tom Loy has started his Big Board series for Notre Dame’s 2024 class, and his first two installments concern pass-catchers. Josiah Brown from Hicksville, New York, is one that sticks out to me for the Hickiest of reasons.

My “Breaking Down the Board” feature continues for #NotreDame and the class of 2024.



The Irish landed an elite talent in receiver Cam Williams, but there is a room for a few others to join him.



The names to know.



Story: https://t.co/g9G0AGHHZo#IrishIllustrated @247Sports pic.twitter.com/30vyRmNjgJ — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 8, 2023

We’re continuing our “Breaking Down the Board” feature at #IrishIllustrated.



Today is focused on #NotreDame Tight End recruiting, which is off to a great start in 2024 with Jack Larsen.



Look for two in the class.



Here are the names.



Story: https://t.co/l8dHi9RV3d@247Sports pic.twitter.com/YsUQGmctQN — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 9, 2023

UNCERTAINREES

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide aren’t exactly throwing a party about the hiring of Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator, but they are digging in to find out what to expect. I think this piece is interesting because it’s not often that we see this type of review from an opposing fanbase that lacks the normal anti-ND vibe.

Analytics Matter: Annotating Notre Dame’s 2020-2021 drives shows what went wrong with the offense https://t.co/IAvDjQKvyx pic.twitter.com/e0xMbwUnLr — Roll ‘Bama Roll (@rollbamaroll) February 8, 2023

ITALIAN JOE

ESPN’s Wright Thompson wrote a really fantastic story about former Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Joe Montana (with some Kansas City Chiefs stuff in there for Super Bowl tie-in — as if Montana alone isn’t enough). Thompson’s work here is wonderful and adds several dimensions to Montana the person. Take the time to read it through.

Going to start a go fund me to make sure Wright Thompson takes care of my eulogy for me.



Take the time to read this incredible story if you haven't already done so.



Joe Montana Was Here https://t.co/rdSVrcuUFL — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) February 9, 2023

MORE STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW

don't ask why but I just discovered the story of Pat O'Dea, an Australian guy who became a punting superhero in the 1890s, became head coach at Notre Dame, then faked his own death to escape his punting fame and got married to a woman who had no idea pic.twitter.com/8cRnkXZgUw — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 2, 2023

Are you busy studying but still want to grab lunch?@NDCampusDining launched on-demand robots delivering from six campus eateries today. Students, faculty and staff can order now using the Grubhub app



Details: https://t.co/jYGi21WEdw pic.twitter.com/QQPL0TcE09 — University of Notre Dame (@NotreDame) February 8, 2023