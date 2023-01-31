There isn’t a ton of Notre Dame Football news out there at the moment — and that’s okay. There’s still plenty of speculation, projection, and other things that end in “tion”. It’s a good thing we bring the triple-option back out of its season slumber... so let’s do it.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

It’s the last day of January and no one cares that National Signing Day is tomorrow. Notre Dame will not be adding any new recruits to its 2023 commitment list, and everyone on that list signed back in December.

There’s a chance Notre Dame could drop out of the top 10 in the team recruiting rankings — which would be more salt added to the wounds from this cycle that had three 5-Star players committed at one time, but signed elsewhere. At the moment, Notre Dame’s 2023 class is ranked inside the top 10 by the four major services:

Rivals #9

247 Team Composite #9

On3 #8

ESPN #7

Obviously ESPN is the best recruiting service out there.

There could be some changes onWednesday night with the rankings, and here’s a decent update about what to keep an eye on.

.@Rivals_Clint spotlights programs to watch heading into the Late Signing Period, which opens on Wednesday: https://t.co/E06Fjcq9Mi pic.twitter.com/xN6eUnoo3X — Rivals (@Rivals) January 31, 2023

WALK-ON COWBOY

I’m sure Pete Sampson put together a very fine article about Notre Dame’s preferred walk-on quarterback for the 2023 class, Luke Talich. It may even have a reference or two about what this means for the Clemson game (if you know you know) — but here’s a nice article from Talich’s home state about why he turned down Power 5 scholarship offers to be a part of Notre Dame.

Cody High School senior Luke Talich, a die-hard Notre Dame football fan, turned-down many Division I scholarship offers to realize his own "Rudy" moment as walk-on for Fighting Irish. https://t.co/n2du5oFojN — Cowboy State Daily (@daily_cowboy) January 28, 2023

COMBINE SNUB

I was still shaking my head a bit at the thought of Justin Ademilola, Jayson Ademilola, and Josh Lugg being left off of the NFL Draft Combine invite list, and then I see EMU tweet this out:

SEE YOU IN INDY



,



The pair will be the first from EMU to ever perform at the same combine event



https://t.co/qW5pELHR1l#EMUEagles | #ETOUGH pic.twitter.com/wbR5zo5rKf — Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) January 30, 2023

Having watched just about every EMU game this year, I can say that I absolutely love Jose Ramirez. Having said that... I honestly don’t think there is anything he does better than Justin Ademilola. It’s probably not really that much of a big deal, but it does make me wonder why this is the case.

CATCHING UP WITH BRENDAN

Per tradition... this fourth slot is here to highlight Brendan at work (when applicable).

