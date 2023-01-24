The recruitment by Notre Dame of 5-Star defensive lineman Justin Scott is already more than a little all over the map. It’s only January, and the back and forth decisions are firing out daily. The Irish were expecting a visit from Scott this weekend, and then he was projected to commit on January 31.

Now, that’s not happening according to Scott’s Twitter post.

Scott told 247’s Tom Loy in a text:

“I just felt like I was rushing it. I just want to see more places.”

And to be perfectly honest... this not only makes sense, but it’s best for Notre Dame. In fact — the delay was likely encouraged by Notre Dame to avoid future complications that may arise.

It’s still very early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and if Scott wants to take visits — he should absolutely take those visits. Notre Dame still has a policy that forbids commitments from taking official visits, although the unofficial visits are still allowed (but not encouraged). A Chicago kid will likely want to use an official visit to see programs like the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators — both of which are recent offers for Scott.

Scott is still expected to visit Notre Dame this weekend along with a handful of current 2024 commitments such as C.J. Carr and Cam Williams.