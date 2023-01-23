 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 5-Star DL is projected to commit to the Irish very soon

By Joshua Vowles
The recruitment of 5-Star defensive lineman Justin Scott from Chicago, Illinois, got a little clearer this week with more projections for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

247’s Steve Wiltfong put in his Crystal Ball for the Irish to land the big man from the Windy City to pair up with Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy’s prediction.

247 isn’t the only service that’s projecting Justin Scott to Notre Dame. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also has Scott ultimately deciding on Notre Dame.

Scott originally announced a commitment date of January 31, but shortly after he was offered by the Georgia Bulldogs, the 6’5” 310 pounder deleted his tweet about the announcement. It looked like Scott was ready to at least visit Georgia this spring, and take a little longer to make a public announcement.

The Irish went on a full press attack with Scott over the weekend, and now Justin is scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend — and the January 31 announcement date is back with no visit on the books for Athens, Georgia.

