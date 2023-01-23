The recruitment of 5-Star defensive lineman Justin Scott from Chicago, Illinois, got a little clearer this week with more projections for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

247’s Steve Wiltfong put in his Crystal Ball for the Irish to land the big man from the Windy City to pair up with Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy’s prediction.

Well, hello Monday morning.@SWiltfong247 just joined me and tossed in a for Justin Scott to #NotreDame.



https://t.co/IB7qAq4k8M — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 23, 2023

247 isn’t the only service that’s projecting Justin Scott to Notre Dame. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also has Scott ultimately deciding on Notre Dame.

Notre Dame holds a significant lead to land 2024 4-star DL Justin Scott, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.



Read: https://t.co/p4a5zoyS1R pic.twitter.com/ZjcFweFuXL — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 23, 2023

Scott originally announced a commitment date of January 31, but shortly after he was offered by the Georgia Bulldogs, the 6’5” 310 pounder deleted his tweet about the announcement. It looked like Scott was ready to at least visit Georgia this spring, and take a little longer to make a public announcement.

The Irish went on a full press attack with Scott over the weekend, and now Justin is scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend — and the January 31 announcement date is back with no visit on the books for Athens, Georgia.