Yes, we have unofficially pivoted to the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class mid-January of 2023. If you’re sitting there thinking that this is way too soon to be discussing how the 2024 class finishes up — just know that you’re not alone. The person typing this article feels very much the same way, but that doesn’t mean these things aren’t happening.

Marcus Freeman and his staff continue to work hard on the recruiting trail, and the early look at the possibility of what the 2024 class can be is pretty impressive. On Monday, 247’s Tom Loy put in 7 Crystal Ball predictions for Notre Dame’s 2024 class and you need to see it.

Just to be clear... something about Count Dracula, hatching, and chickens come to mind. These are just projections in January for a cycle that doesn’t officially end until February of next year. Still, it’s encouraging to see these seven players as a possible part of Notre Dame’s class which already has seven commitments. That possible 14 player class by itself would have finished #16 in the 247 Team Composite Rankings last year with a 249.23 score.

As it stands right now, Notre Dame’s seven commitments for 2024 ranks #3 in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (7) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22

The Irish have done a nice job over the last 5 years of balancing its roster across the position groups. It’s not always perfect and will almost never be, but that’s what the transfer portal is for as we move forward. The scholarship chart for 2024 doesn’t say a whole lot other than we should definitely expect a ton of movement over the next year.