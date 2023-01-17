 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Two scoops of Irish commitment predictions

That’s a lot

By Joshua Vowles
Who’s joining these guys?

Yes, we have unofficially pivoted to the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class mid-January of 2023. If you’re sitting there thinking that this is way too soon to be discussing how the 2024 class finishes up — just know that you’re not alone. The person typing this article feels very much the same way, but that doesn’t mean these things aren’t happening.

Marcus Freeman and his staff continue to work hard on the recruiting trail, and the early look at the possibility of what the 2024 class can be is pretty impressive. On Monday, 247’s Tom Loy put in 7 Crystal Ball predictions for Notre Dame’s 2024 class and you need to see it.

5-Star DL Justin Scott

4-Star DL Jerod Smith

4-Star Edge Jacob Smith

4-Star OT Styles Prescod

4-Star WR Brauntae Johnson

4-Star LB Payton Pierce

4-Star DL Bryce Young

Just to be clear... something about Count Dracula, hatching, and chickens come to mind. These are just projections in January for a cycle that doesn’t officially end until February of next year. Still, it’s encouraging to see these seven players as a possible part of Notre Dame’s class which already has seven commitments. That possible 14 player class by itself would have finished #16 in the 247 Team Composite Rankings last year with a 249.23 score.

As it stands right now, Notre Dame’s seven commitments for 2024 ranks #3 in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (7)

POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE
DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22
QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22
TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22
WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22
OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22
CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22
RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22

The Irish have done a nice job over the last 5 years of balancing its roster across the position groups. It’s not always perfect and will almost never be, but that’s what the transfer portal is for as we move forward. The scholarship chart for 2024 doesn’t say a whole lot other than we should definitely expect a ton of movement over the next year.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus -
Running Back Aneyas Williams Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs -
Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans Kevin Bauman
Wide Receiver Cam Williams Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas -
Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll
Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Peter Jones Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
Defensive End - Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
Safety - Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman - Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
Cornerback Karson Hobbs Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Clarance Lewis
Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS)
Totals 7/85 (7) 31/85 (24) 51/85 (20) 73/85 (22) 91/85 (18)

