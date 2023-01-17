Yes, we have unofficially pivoted to the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class mid-January of 2023. If you’re sitting there thinking that this is way too soon to be discussing how the 2024 class finishes up — just know that you’re not alone. The person typing this article feels very much the same way, but that doesn’t mean these things aren’t happening.
Marcus Freeman and his staff continue to work hard on the recruiting trail, and the early look at the possibility of what the 2024 class can be is pretty impressive. On Monday, 247’s Tom Loy put in 7 Crystal Ball predictions for Notre Dame’s 2024 class and you need to see it.
5-Star DL Justin Scott
4-Star DL Jerod Smith
4-Star Edge Jacob Smith
4-Star OT Styles Prescod
4-Star WR Brauntae Johnson
4-Star LB Payton Pierce
4-Star DL Bryce Young
Just to be clear... something about Count Dracula, hatching, and chickens come to mind. These are just projections in January for a cycle that doesn’t officially end until February of next year. Still, it’s encouraging to see these seven players as a possible part of Notre Dame’s class which already has seven commitments. That possible 14 player class by itself would have finished #16 in the 247 Team Composite Rankings last year with a 249.23 score.
As it stands right now, Notre Dame’s seven commitments for 2024 ranks #3 in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (7)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Owen Wafle
|NJ
|6'3"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/16/22
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
The Irish have done a nice job over the last 5 years of balancing its roster across the position groups. It’s not always perfect and will almost never be, but that’s what the transfer portal is for as we move forward. The scholarship chart for 2024 doesn’t say a whole lot other than we should definitely expect a ton of movement over the next year.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|-
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans
|Kevin Bauman
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Owen Wafle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|-
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|-
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Prince Kollie
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|-
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Totals
|7/85 (7)
|31/85 (24)
|51/85 (20)
|73/85 (22)
|91/85 (18)
Loading comments...