On Thursday, Arizona 4-Star offensive lineman Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2023 recruiting class.

Paige committed to the Irish back in June, and up until the last several days — there were no signs of him wavering on his decision.

Almost as soon as he announced his decommitment, predictions started coming in from all over that Paige will end up with the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley.

So... west coast kid decides to stay on the west coast.

To be perfectly honest, this move doesn’t have me overly worried by itself — but the nosedive in recruiting momentum for the Irish has been concerning for the last several months. The Keon Keely decommitment and Peyton Bowen (who is basically gone but without an announcement) were bad enough, but there are reports of other commits visiting other schools — and there is just the lack of any good news overall.

Notre Dame is fine along the offensive line, but we are definitely at the point of wondering if the Irish will be able to stop this slide. Notre Dame was legitimately looking at a Top 5 finish just a few months ago, and now (with very few prospects left on the table) they will have to fight tooth and nail to stay in the top 10.