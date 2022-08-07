On Sunday, 4-Star offensive lineman Peter Jones announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2024 class.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania native (Malvern Preparatory School) chose the Irish over the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Boston College Eagles, and Cincinnati Bearcats, among others.

Beating Penn State for Jones’s pledge is especially impressive, considering both of his parents and several other family members are Nittany Lion alumni, and Malvern is less than 3 hours from State College. You gotta love the power of Harry Hiestand recruiting for a Marcus Freeman-led program.

Jones is the 6th commitment for Marcus Freeman and his staff in the 2024 class, providing the first piece up front to help protect 5-star 2024 QB C.J. Carr, who committed to the Irish a couple months back.

At 6’5” and 285 pounds already as a rising junior, Jones is highly-rated by all the recruiting services, ranked #177 in the 247sorts Composite (#12 interior offensive lineman) and #132 in the On3 Consensus rankings (#8 OT). Rivals has him as #98 overall and the #4 OG in the class.

Clearly, Jones has the size, strength, and athleticism (he also throws the shot put for his high school) to play tackle or on the interior, making him precisely the kind of versatile and talented prospect Harry Hiestand likes to stack up on his depth chart. It’s easy to see from his film how he could have a very bright future mauling opponents from one of the guard spots.

Jones’s pledge makes it now 4 days in a row with the Irish coaching staff landing a commitment, as Thursday, Friday, and Saturday saw 2023 prospects Jaiden Ausberry, Ben Minich, and Dylan Edwards respectively all announcing for the Irish.

With the commitment, Notre Dame continues to maintain its early #1 ranking in the 2024 team recruiting rankings, with all 6 commitments being 4-star or better and currently ranked in the top 300 for the 2024 class.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (6) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Brandon Davis-Swain MI 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/23/22 DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22

With 5 current offensive line commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and plenty of solid depth already in Hiestand’s current roster, the 2024 offensive line class is expected to be a bit smaller, with probably just 3-4 guys.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne Running Back - Jayden Limar, Dylan Edwards Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Kevin Bauman Wide Receiver Cam Williams Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo-Mensah Defensive End Brandon Davis-Swain Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho, Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety - Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson Cornerback - Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Cam Hart, Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Totals 6/85 (6) 29/85 (23) 50/85 (21) 73/85 (23) 95/85 (22)

Thus, it’s safe to say that Jones was one of Harry’s top targets if he was pushed for this early in the process — and knowing Hiestand’s history at ND as an eye for talent and his ability to develop it, that bodes very well for the Irish future of this young man.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR PETER!