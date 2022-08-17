It finally happened. 5-Star DE Keon Keeley from Florida, finally decommitted from the 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting class.

Keeley had been committed to the Irish since June of last year, and as he rose up the recruiting ranks, so too was the heat from other schools in trying to flip him.

Keeley appeared very firm in his commitment over the next 9 months, but it looked like issues were starting to happen in the spring. The Florida native started taking some unofficial visits — most notably to see the Ohio State Buckeyes and Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was the Bama visit that really seemed to crack this open. As to the rumors regarding a family member guiding Keon’s hand, all I’ll say is that there was definitely family pressure on Keeley — whatever that pressure may be.

This, of course, is a massive loss for Notre Dame’s recruiting effort and unless they can get back in the mix — there’s no player out there that can make up for Keeley’s departure.

More on this development later.