The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a fantastic 2023 recruiting class right now, and one of the biggest pieces of that class is 5-Star safety, Peyton Bowen. The Denton, Texas, native committed to the Irish on New Year’s Day, but has continually made visit after visit over the course of the last seven months.

Maybe that will all stop here soon enough.

According to an interview with Peyton Bowen on Aggie Scoop — On3’s Texas A&M Aggies site. The talented defensive back wants to make a final decison before the start of his senior year.

Texas A&M is working hard to flip Five-star safety Peyton Bowen away from Notre Dame.



Bowen goes in-depth about the Aggies, his recent visit, and provides a timeline for a final decision



The biggest threats to Notre Dame throughout this process have been the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Nothing about this is positive for Notre Dame — except maybe there might be some type of closure here one way or another. The vibe I get from the reporting go on is that Notre Dame’s confidence in retaining Bowen has gone down some, but they still believe he will stick with the Irish.

For as good of a recruiter that Marcus Freeman is, and for all of the extra effort put in by the Irish staff, this class is definitely in danger of losing its top two commitments with Bowen and 5-Star DE Keon Keeley. If that happens, what the Irish have is still a very good recruiting class — but not much better than what we have become accustomed to in South Bend.