Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees are committed to bringing in a quarterback to Notre Dame and its 2023 recruiting class. There was the saga of Dante Moore that saw Jackson Arnold and Chris Vizzina commit elsewhere, and the Irish are seemingly out of it for Baylor commit, Austin Novosad — and so they move on.

On Friday, the Irish offered 4-Star QB Kenny Minchey from Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Minchey gave his commitment to Pat Narduzzi and the Pittsburgh Panthers back on April 30th. Minchey goes to Pope John Paul II High School — the same high school that gave us Notre Dame legend, Golden Tate.

The writing seems to obviously be on the wall that C.J. Carr won’t be reclassifying for the 2023 class — even though nothing official has come out of Carr’s camp.

While Minchey tweeted out the offer, there is very little being reported anywhere, like... is Minchey even all that interested? Has Pat Narduzzi called every news outlet ready to talk shit about the Irish? Will Minchey visit Notre Dame this fall?

Who knows?

As exciting and refreshing as this recruiting cycle has been, there have been more than a few head-scratchers. What’s truly important for recruits in this era, and what are the reasonable expectations of how their recruitments should go?

Anyways... Minchey is now the top QB recruit on Notre Dame’s board (until he isn’t). Pat Narduzzi has to feel pretty good about that — now he has the receipts for his Notre Dame conspiracies.