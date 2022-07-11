 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Irish offer 2023 4-Star quarterback Austin Novosad

Another fork in the road

By Joshua Vowles
Austin Novosad
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish offered Texas 4-Star quarterback Austin Novosad a scholarship for the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6’3” 185 pounder from Dripping Springs, Texas, is currently a commitment for the Baylor Bears and holds major offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.

Obviously this offer speaks to Notre Dame’s new path following the commitment of 5-Star QB Dante Moore to the Oregon Ducks — but it might also speak to which way Irish commit C.J. Carr is leaning when it comes to reclassifying to the 2023 class.

Carr still hasn’t publicly given any portal into his decision making, and he doesn’t have to if the staff is well informed. Of course, this offer doesn’t have to mean anything more than Notre Dame still wanting a QB in the cycle at this moment, and like Austin Novosad enough to give him an offer.

What comes of this offer is still anyone’s guess, and maybe the two biggest questions are; 1) Will Novosad visit? 2) Will there be any more 2023 QB offers by Notre Dame?

