The good news commitment blitz continues for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Friday, 4-Star cornerback, Micah Bell, announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

The 5’11 170 pound speedster from Houston, Texas, chose the Irish over the Texas Longhorns, Houston Cougars, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and many others.

247 Evaluation:

Adequate height with lean, slight frame, but possesses space to add mass. Natural football player with diverse on-field experience that should help instincts and awareness. Primarily a running back through junior year, but also owns snaps at cornerback, his projected long-term positional home. Flashes outstanding top-end field speed and produced good numbers at running back as a junior (1,100+ yards, 8.3 ypc). Garnered almost 150 touches in Fall 2021, which should help with ball skills and impact production once comfortable as a full-time cornerback. Possesses a good football pedigree (older brother a 2022 Georgia receiver signee) and elite track and field profile among the very best in the 2023 football class. Owns multiple sub-10.5 100-meter times and excellent data points in the 200, long jump, and triple jump. Athleticism translates to the gridiron and provides immense developmental potential. Will arrive in college very raw from a position-specific technical perspective. May need time to adjust to the corner spot vs. high-major competition. Size / build could present a liability vs. bigger, stronger wideouts. Could potentially provide an early option on special teams, whether returning kicks or covering them. Athleticism and playmaking knack could make him a special teams demon. Despite relative lack of corner-specific experience, overall profile reflective of NFL Draft success in recent years in regards to extensive offensive touches and elite track and field profile. Projects as a high-major prospect with a long-term NFL Draft ceiling.

Bell is the 17th commitment for the Irish in this 2023 class and the third one from the state of Texas. Notre Dame has obviously made the Lone Star State a bigger focus in this cycle — and they aren’t done yet. With Bell’s commitment, the Irish climbed back into the #1 spot in the 247 Composite Team Rankings.

2023 Notre Dame Commit List (17) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DE Keon Keeley FL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/28/21 DE Brenan Vernon OH 6'5" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/21 S Adon Shuler NJ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/15/21 TE Cooper Flanagan CA 6'5" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/02/21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/03/21 S Peyton Bowen TX 6'0" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/01/22 LB Preston Zinter MA 6'2" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/11/22 WR Braylon James TX 6'3" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/19/22 OL Sam Pendleton NC 6'4" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/25/22 DL Boubacar Traore MA 6'5" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/27/22 DL Devan Houstan MD 6'5" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/07/22 OL Sullivan Absher NC 6'7" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/13/22 RB Jayden Limar WA 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/26/22 OL Joe Otting KA 6'4" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/07/22 OL Elijah Paige AZ 6'7" 305 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/10/22 OL Charles Jagusah IL 6'6" 308 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/30/22 CB Micah Bell TX 5'11" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/01/22

While Notre Dame’s class is excellent — and it’s been a lot of fun to see come together — two of the biggest needs for Notre Dame are on the edge with cornerbacks and receivers. Bell helps to greatly address that need, and his speed is incredible. Kind of a fun fact... both of those positions are solely owned by Texans in this class with another Texan in WR Jaden Greathouse projected to pick the Irish at some point.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne - Running Back Jayden Limar Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Braylon James Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - - Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige, Charles Jagusah Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah Defensive End Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson - Cornerback Micah Bell Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Totals 17/85 (17) 39/85 (22) 62/85 (23) 76/85 (14) 86/85 (10)

Bell has kind of had a low-key recruitment, but he’s the caliber of player Notre Dame really needs more of on the edge. I guarantee you this is WAY more exciting than you’re showing — get excited!

