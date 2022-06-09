Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 2024 Fighting Irish Scholarship Chart

Seeing as how we are starting to see the 2024 recruitingcycle heat up, it’s past time to lay out the 2024 Notre Dame Football scholarship chart.

The first thing that you might notice is an unusually highj number of 5th/6th year seniors. We are still managing the extra year that the “2020 COVID pass” gave us. Basically... if a player took a redshirt in his freshman year in 2019 — he is probably eligible for 2024. While I normally include ANY that may still be eligible, I did leave out a few players for obvious reasons (notably Isaiah Foskey and Michael Mayer).

Yes, this chart still has plenty of players that won’t be on the team in 2024, but it does serve as a useful tool to reference as the Irish fill out its 2024 recruiting class — as well as its 2023 recruiting class. The chart is fluid and will change as changes are made.