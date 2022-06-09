Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 2024 Fighting Irish Scholarship Chart

Seeing as how we are starting to see the 2024 recruitingcycle heat up, it’s past time to lay out the 2024 Notre Dame Football scholarship chart.
The first thing that you might notice is an unusually highj number of 5th/6th year seniors. We are still managing the extra year that the “2020 COVID pass” gave us. Basically... if a player took a redshirt in his freshman year in 2019 — he is probably eligible for 2024. While I normally include ANY that may still be eligible, I did leave out a few players for obvious reasons (notably Isaiah Foskey and Michael Mayer).
Yes, this chart still has plenty of players that won’t be on the team in 2024, but it does serve as a useful tool to reference as the Irish fill out its 2024 recruiting class — as well as its 2023 recruiting class. The chart is fluid and will change as changes are made.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|-
|-
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|Drew Pyne
|Running Back
|-
|Jayden Limar
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|Tight End
|-
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Kevin Bauman
|Wide Receiver
|-
|Braylon James
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|-
|Sullivan Absher
|Joeyk Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Owen Wafle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|Defensive End
|Brandon Davis-Swain
|Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Osita Ekwonu
|Linebacker
|-
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho, Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|-
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|Cornerback
|-
|-
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley
|Cam Hart, Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Totals
|2/85 (2)
|16/85 (14)
|38/85 (22)
|61/85 (23)
|83/85 (22)
