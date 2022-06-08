On Tuesday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish received a commitment from 3-Star offensive lineman, Joe Otting, from Topeka, Kansas.
BREAKING: #NotreDame lands a good one in offensive lineman Joe Otting, a future center for the Fighting Irish.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) June 7, 2022
Source: "Tremendous quickness, explosive off the ball, shows a ton of violence and physicality at the position."
@JoeOtting @247Sports
Otting chose the Irish over a ton of regional Power Five offers including the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, Iowa State Cyclones, and more.
Irish Illustrated’s story included this evaluation from an unanimous college offensive line coach:
“He has the right fit and personality for Notre Dame. He’s a really good athlete that displays that both on the football field and the basketball country. He likely projects as a center at the next level, which seems to fit perfectly for what they are planning on adding this cycle in a five-man class. He has tremendous quickness and is explosive off the ball, while showing a ton of violence and physicality at the position. Good get for Harry Hiestand.”
Otting is Notre Dame’s 14th commitment for the 2023 class and a little bit of a surprise — only in the sense that he hasn’t been a name heavily discussed during this cycle. He’s a guy that Harry Hiestand wants, and with Harry Hiestand, you generally want to give him the tools that he wants to work with along the offensive line.
2023 Notre Dame Football Commit List (14)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DE
|Keon Keeley
|FL
|6'5"
|230
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/28/21
|DE
|Brenan Vernon
|OH
|6'5"
|245
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/21
|S
|Adon Shuler
|NJ
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/15/21
|TE
|Cooper Flanagan
|CA
|6'5"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/02/21
|LB
|Drayk Bowen
|IN
|6'2"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/03/21
|S
|Peyton Bowen
|TX
|6'0"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/01/22
|LB
|Preston Zinter
|MA
|6'2"
|220
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/11/22
|WR
|Braylon James
|TX
|6'3"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/19/22
|OL
|Sam Pendleton
|NC
|6'4"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/25/22
|DL
|Boubacar Traore
|MA
|6'5"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/27/22
|DL
|Devan Houstan
|MD
|6'5"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/07/22
|OL
|Sullivan Absher
|NC
|6'7"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/13/22
|RB
|Jayden Limar
|WA
|5'11"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/26/22
|OL
|Joe Otting
|KA
|6'4"
|275
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|-
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|-
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/07/22
The class is starting to fill up — but we’re kind of unsure about how the numbers are going to actually work. I’m still working off of a base of 26, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the class eventually turns into 28. I think we will have a better grasp of the situation once the summer visits have concluded, but I think we should all start coming to grips with no 5-Star QB in THIS class.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|-
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|Drew Pyne
|-
|Running Back
|Jayden Limar
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah
|Defensive End
|Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|-
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Totals
|14/85 (14)
|36/85 (22)
|59/85 (23)
|73/85 (14)
|83/85 (10)
Big, tough lineman are easy to love at Notre Dame and are one of a handful of schools that truly celebrate the trench warriors. Joe Otting really does feel like that kind of guy.
FIST PUMPS UP FOR JOE!
First grade, first football team, first love of the Fighting Irish! @JoeOtting #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/OjV9LljIlR— Debbie Otting (@debbie_otting) June 7, 2022
