On Thursday morning, Top 100 offensive lineman Charles Jagusah gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

I would like to thank all of the coaches and programs that have given me this life changing opportunity. With that being said, I am very excited to announce my commitment to The University of Notre Dame #GoIrish @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/27OJ3Adt33

The 6’6” 308 pounder from Rock Island, Illinois, chose Notre Dame over the Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Wisconsin Badgers, Missouri Tigers, and many others across the country.

247 Evaluation:

Jagusah immediately looks the part when you see him. Listed in the 6-foot-6 and 300-pound range this 2-way lineman has what schools are looking for. For a player his size he is an above average athlete who is light on his feet. Having played soccer and basketball when he was younger has paid dividends for his athleticism.

He has a good build and frame to mold that has very little bad weight on his body. Possesses very nice body quickness and burst off the ball. Excellent bend and balance are some other traits that you see when you watch him on either side of the ball. Can change direction with ease and mirror guys. Able to make pass rushers run the hoop and out of the picture as they are trying to get to the quarterback. Once he engages he does a nice job of latching on and running his feet. His pad level is lower so that he rarely gives the defense his chest. Because of his ability he can reach guys who are lined up as 5 techniques and in the 3 technique spots. Good strength to sustain blocks and knock guys out of position. This is something that can become devastating as he gets stronger from the weight room. He is an aggressive, violent physical player.

All the tools are he to be a top flight offensive tackle that can either left or right side. As his technique and skills are sharpened he will transition into a top flight player. Playing early in his career is something that isn’t far fetched with everything that he brings to the table. The future should see him as a multi-year starter who has the ability to be all-conference as well. A NFL future can be on the horizon for this guy if he can put it all together and be a top 3 round selection.