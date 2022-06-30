On Thursday morning, Top 100 offensive lineman Charles Jagusah gave his public commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
I would like to thank all of the coaches and programs that have given me this life changing opportunity. With that being said, I am very excited to announce my commitment to The University of Notre Dame #GoIrish @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/27OJ3Adt33— Charles Jagusah (@cjagusah) June 30, 2022
The 6’6” 308 pounder from Rock Island, Illinois, chose Notre Dame over the Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Wisconsin Badgers, Missouri Tigers, and many others across the country.
BREAKING: #NotreDame has landed a massive commitment from elite offensive lineman Charles Jagusah.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) June 30, 2022
Harry Hiestand and Tommy Rees with a huge win.
Earlier this week, he spoke with me about his decision to be Irish.
Jagusah immediately looks the part when you see him. Listed in the 6-foot-6 and 300-pound range this 2-way lineman has what schools are looking for. For a player his size he is an above average athlete who is light on his feet. Having played soccer and basketball when he was younger has paid dividends for his athleticism.
He has a good build and frame to mold that has very little bad weight on his body. Possesses very nice body quickness and burst off the ball. Excellent bend and balance are some other traits that you see when you watch him on either side of the ball. Can change direction with ease and mirror guys. Able to make pass rushers run the hoop and out of the picture as they are trying to get to the quarterback. Once he engages he does a nice job of latching on and running his feet. His pad level is lower so that he rarely gives the defense his chest. Because of his ability he can reach guys who are lined up as 5 techniques and in the 3 technique spots. Good strength to sustain blocks and knock guys out of position. This is something that can become devastating as he gets stronger from the weight room. He is an aggressive, violent physical player.
All the tools are he to be a top flight offensive tackle that can either left or right side. As his technique and skills are sharpened he will transition into a top flight player. Playing early in his career is something that isn’t far fetched with everything that he brings to the table. The future should see him as a multi-year starter who has the ability to be all-conference as well. A NFL future can be on the horizon for this guy if he can put it all together and be a top 3 round selection.
Jagusah is the 16th commitment for Notre Dame’s 2023 class — which is now back at #1 according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
2023 Notre Dame Commit List (16)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DE
|Keon Keeley
|FL
|6'5"
|230
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/28/21
|DE
|Brenan Vernon
|OH
|6'5"
|245
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/21
|S
|Adon Shuler
|NJ
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/15/21
|TE
|Cooper Flanagan
|CA
|6'5"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/02/21
|LB
|Drayk Bowen
|IN
|6'2"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/03/21
|S
|Peyton Bowen
|TX
|6'0"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/01/22
|LB
|Preston Zinter
|MA
|6'2"
|220
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/11/22
|WR
|Braylon James
|TX
|6'3"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/19/22
|OL
|Sam Pendleton
|NC
|6'4"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/25/22
|DL
|Boubacar Traore
|MA
|6'5"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/27/22
|DL
|Devan Houstan
|MD
|6'5"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/07/22
|OL
|Sullivan Absher
|NC
|6'7"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/13/22
|RB
|Jayden Limar
|WA
|5'11"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/26/22
|OL
|Joe Otting
|KA
|6'4"
|275
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/07/22
|OL
|Elijah Paige
|AZ
|6'7"
|305
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/10/22
|OL
|Charles Jagusah
|IL
|6'6"
|308
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/30/22
The commitment of Jagusah brings the total number of offensive linemen in this class to five. There is still some talk of bringing in a sixth OL — but at present, the Irish are sitting in a really good place with numbers and talent.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|-
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|Drew Pyne
|-
|Running Back
|Jayden Limar
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans
|Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige, Charles Jagusah
|Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah
|Defensive End
|Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen
|Jayden Bellamy
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|-
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|-
|Totals
|16/85 (16)
|38/85 (22)
|61/85 (23)
|75/85 (14)
|85/85 (10)
Notre Dame is making a big national statement with this class. Sure, Notre Dame has never had a problem recruiting offensive linemen, but the battle they are putting forth to be one of those top three teams come signing day is something that we haven’t seen in quite some time.
