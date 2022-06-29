The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are lined up for a ton of good news over the next 7 days, and the first headliner is printed and ready for the newsstand. 2024 4-Star wide receiver, Cam Williams gave his public commitment to Notre Dame live on CBS Sports HQ.

The Glen Ellyn, Illinois, native chose the Irish over his other finalists; the Michigan Wolverines, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He also holds a large handful of other major offers from across the country.

A quick evaluation from II’s Kevin Sinclair:

I’m a big fan of this wide receiver and I believe he’ll only improve as he adds strength over the next few years. In fact, I’m willing to wager he’ll rise into the Top 100 over time. Williams is super light on his feet, swift off the snap with rapid footwork in his routes. With those outstanding feet, Williams has stop-on-a-dime ability which helps create separation. And he’s a vertical threat due in part to his quickness off the snap. He’s quite lean currently. And while that’s not an uncommon characteristic at his position, once he stacks on more strength, his game should really take off.

The commitment by Williams is the fifth for the Irish in the 2024 cycle. It’s a class that is currently ranked #1 according to the 247 Team Composite, and will continue to get better and better with Alpha C.J. Carr helping with the recruiting effort.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (5) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Brandon Davis-Swain MI 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/23/22 DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22

Cam Williams is everything that the Irish want and need at wide receiver right now. Because of poor recruiting at the position in terms of numbers with the upperclassmen, Notre Dame has playing time to sell — and elite prospects like Cam Williams can see the opportunity.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne Running Back - Jayden Limar Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Kevin Bauman Wide Receiver Cam Williams Braylon James Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle - Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige Joeyk Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo-Mensah Defensive End Brandon Davis-Swain Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho, Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety - Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson Cornerback - - Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Cam Hart, Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Totals 5/85 (5) 20/85 (15) 42/85 (22) 65/85 (23) 87/85 (22)

This is another huge win for the Irish on the recruiting trail — and ANOTHER hard dunk on Michigan (which should always be celebrated). The class is off to a great start, and Williams represents a player that the Irish should almost always win with as he hails from Illinois and is one of the best in the nation. Things are really good right now.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR CAM!