It’s almost the end of June and things are definitely heating up with Notre Dame Football. Time to send in the Triple Option.

THE COMMITMENT BLITZ (we think)

The Irish could be in store for one hell of a recruiting week. Five blue-chip recruits have announced commitment dates that begin on Wednesday through July 4th. Those recruits are:

2024 4-Star WR Cam Williams, June 29

2023 4-Star OL Charles Jagusah, June 30

2023 4-Star CB Micah Bell, July 1

2023 4-Star WR Rico Flores, July 3

2023 4-Star CB Christian Gray, July 4

All five recruits are projected to pick Notre Dame. If that does happen, the Irish will have 19 commitments by the 4th of July with a 247 Team Composite score of 280 — which is better than last year’s score with 22 commitments.

INJURY UPDATES

Marcus Freeman held court this week, and the most important news was the injury updates.

Fully cleared for football activities

OL Jarrett Patterson

CB Cam Hart

LB J.D. Bertrand

DL Jayson Ademilola

OL Billy Schrauth

Close

TE Eli Raridon

WR Avery Davis

It’s still going to be a bit

WR Joe Wilkins

DL Aidan Keanaaina

TE Cane Berrong

OL Joey Tanona

Michael Mayer keeps getting disrespected

I don’t care who else is out there — I just don’t. There are actual human beings that will look you dead in the eye and tell you that Mayer is a SECOND TEAM All-American? Get bent.

Jarrett Patterson. Michael Mayer. Brandon Joseph. Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/NYBXvWu9lS — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 27, 2022

FOR THE PEOPLE

For the historical record... Notre Dame doesn’t believe in blackouts. HUZZAH!