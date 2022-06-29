It’s almost the end of June and things are definitely heating up with Notre Dame Football. Time to send in the Triple Option.
THE COMMITMENT BLITZ (we think)
The Irish could be in store for one hell of a recruiting week. Five blue-chip recruits have announced commitment dates that begin on Wednesday through July 4th. Those recruits are:
2024 4-Star WR Cam Williams, June 29
2023 4-Star OL Charles Jagusah, June 30
2023 4-Star CB Micah Bell, July 1
2023 4-Star WR Rico Flores, July 3
2023 4-Star CB Christian Gray, July 4
All five recruits are projected to pick Notre Dame. If that does happen, the Irish will have 19 commitments by the 4th of July with a 247 Team Composite score of 280 — which is better than last year’s score with 22 commitments.
The next 6 days... pic.twitter.com/rIekl3QTN8— Brendan (@verypiratey) June 28, 2022
INJURY UPDATES
Marcus Freeman held court this week, and the most important news was the injury updates.
Fully cleared for football activities
OL Jarrett Patterson
CB Cam Hart
LB J.D. Bertrand
DL Jayson Ademilola
OL Billy Schrauth
Close
TE Eli Raridon
WR Avery Davis
It’s still going to be a bit
WR Joe Wilkins
DL Aidan Keanaaina
TE Cane Berrong
OL Joey Tanona
Michael Mayer keeps getting disrespected
I don’t care who else is out there — I just don’t. There are actual human beings that will look you dead in the eye and tell you that Mayer is a SECOND TEAM All-American? Get bent.
Jarrett Patterson. Michael Mayer. Brandon Joseph. Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/NYBXvWu9lS— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 27, 2022
FOR THE PEOPLE
For the historical record... Notre Dame doesn’t believe in blackouts. HUZZAH!
06/28/1932: #NotreDame Vice President Rev. Michael Mulcaire opposes banning #NDFB home football games on radio. He says it won't hurt ticket sales and it's important to keep the national fan base, especially during the depression https://t.co/sfYYW2zoiF pic.twitter.com/GW5NEXKotX— Notre Dame Archives (@NDArchives) June 28, 2022
