21 years of Notre Dame Football recruiting results

It’s the summer season and much of the discussion surrounding Notre Dame football is centered around the recruiting effort. In a few more weeks — while still very important — much more of the overall discussion will be about the upcoming season and Notre Dame’s chances on the field.

Because there is so much recruiting discussion going on (which is rightfully so due to the importance of getting good/great players as it relates to winning games), generalities come up from time to time. Historical trends are discussed, and the question about if the Irish can recruit at an elite level (Top 5 classes) over the long haul continually comes up.

That long-haul success involves 3 things IMO:

5-Star players

Top 100 haul

Blue-Chip Ratio

This post isn’t here for me to provide a long soliloquy about what Notre Dame needs to do to be a national championship contender, it’s really just to provide the most basic information as a reference. The table below contains that information for you (using the 247 Composite Rankings).