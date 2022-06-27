 clock menu more-arrow no yes

21 years of Notre Dame Football recruiting results

The most relevant numbers

By Joshua Vowles
Notre Dame v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It’s the summer season and much of the discussion surrounding Notre Dame football is centered around the recruiting effort. In a few more weeks — while still very important — much more of the overall discussion will be about the upcoming season and Notre Dame’s chances on the field.

Because there is so much recruiting discussion going on (which is rightfully so due to the importance of getting good/great players as it relates to winning games), generalities come up from time to time. Historical trends are discussed, and the question about if the Irish can recruit at an elite level (Top 5 classes) over the long haul continually comes up.

That long-haul success involves 3 things IMO:

  • 5-Star players
  • Top 100 haul
  • Blue-Chip Ratio

This post isn’t here for me to provide a long soliloquy about what Notre Dame needs to do to be a national championship contender, it’s really just to provide the most basic information as a reference. The table below contains that information for you (using the 247 Composite Rankings).

Notre Dame Football Recruiting Results

YEAR TOTAL COMMITS TEAM RANKING 5-STARS TOP 100 BLUE-CHIP RATIO
2002 18 12 0 4 56%
2003 21 7 1 3 43%
2004 16 35 0 0 13%
2005 15 39 0 1 13%
2006 25 6 2 6 44%
2007 18 6 2 8 72%
2008 23 2 2 9 87%
2009 18 15 1 5 56%
2010 22 15 0 2 68%
2011 23 9 2 6 48%
2012 17 17 1 4 65%
2013 23 5 2 4 83%
2014 22 11 0 3 73%
2015 23 13 0 4 61%
2016 23 15 1 2 43%
2017 21 10 0 3 48%
2018 27 10 0 5 52%
2019 22 15 0 2 73%
2020 17 18 1 4 53%
2021 27 9 0 3 44%
2022 22 7 1 1 82%

