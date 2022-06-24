On Friday, 2024 4-Star tight end Jack Larsen announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during a ceremony on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6’3” 212 pounder from Charlotte Catholic in Charlotte, North Carolina, chose Notre Dame over his other finalists; the Clemson Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, North Carolina Tar Heels, and NC State Wolfpack.

His evaluation from On3:

Pass-catching specialist who projects as a move tight end at the next level. Measured between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3 at around 215 pounds prior to his junior season. Lines up both in-line and split out as a receiver for his high school. Has reliable hands both in game and camp settings. Shows good ball skills on Friday nights, with the ability to come down with some contested catches. Advanced with his ability to track the football at this stage. Quick off the line and shows some promise as a route-runner. Currently projects more as an H-back from a size and frame perspective.

Larsen is the fourth commitment of the 2024 class, and his pledge puts Notre Dame at #1 in the 247 Composite team rankings. He is the first weapon added to the offensive side of the ball for 5-Star QB C.J. Carr — although we will likely see more added very soon.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commit List POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Brandon Davis-Swain MI 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/23/22 DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ -- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22

Jack Larsen is right in Notre Dame’s wheelhouse in the recruiting game. A big ginger tight end from a Catholic school. At present, Notre Dame is slated to have 7 tight ends on the roster in 2024 — although we should probably expect that to change over the next year and a half.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne Running Back - Jayden Limar Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Kevin Bauman Wide Receiver - Braylon James Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle - Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige Joeyk Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo-Mensah Defensive End Brandon Davis-Swain Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho, Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety - Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson Cornerback - - Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Cam Hart, Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Totals 4/85 (4) 19/85 (15) 41/85 (22) 64/85 (23) 86/85 (22)

Larsen is a weapon in every sense of the word. He is a very good pass-catcher that is coming to an offense that loves to get the ball to those pass-catching tight ends. It’s a great pick-up and likely the only tight end the Irish take in the class.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR JACK!