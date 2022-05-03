The recruitment of 5-Star QB Dante Moore is on absolute fire right now, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in a battle for his commitment. Throughout the day on Tuesday, Moore and Hayes Fawcett promoted a new edit to be released concerning Moore’s recruitment.

The blue-chipper from Detroit just finished up an official visit to see the Oregon Ducks after an official visit with the LSU Tigers. Earlier in the process, Moore stated that he wasn;t going to release a “top schools” list, so the main question really revolved around if he was announcing a day to announce a commitment.

He stayed true to his word about not dropping a top schools list, and used the edit to celebrate all of the offers on the table.

So if you’re into this sort of thing, I guess it’s cool — but its main purpose is likely to just be something to help increase his NIL value. Just like in the real world, the more followers and influence you have with social media — the more you’re worth. He’s having a moment right now and is probably trying to capitalize on it while he can. I don’t find any fault with it if that’s what you might be thinking.

I do wonder though... did Martinelli’s drop a few bucks on these recruiting pics? In this day and age, it wouldn’t surprise me — I’m just curious.